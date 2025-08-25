Drone Systems Forces hit 704 unique enemy targets in a day

$41.280.07
Exclusive
03:56 PM
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
01:29 PM
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
01:29 PM
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Exclusive
August 25, 11:41 AM
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
Menu
Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office commented on Vance's statement about achieving peace in six months
August 25, 09:13 AM
Polish President vetoed the law on aid to Ukrainians: what he proposes
August 25, 10:23 AM
Norway to allocate $8.45 billion to support Ukraine and strengthen defense capabilities
August 25, 10:57 AM
Which cars have the best seats - new research
August 25, 12:04 PM
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumn
02:18 PM
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumn
02:18 PM
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
01:29 PM
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keith Kellogg
Donald Trump
Karol Nawrocki
Krzysztof Gawkowski
Ukraine
Germany
United States
Poland
Odesa Oblast
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?
02:33 PM
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumn
02:18 PM
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence Day
August 24, 08:41 PM
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekend
August 22, 02:39 PM
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin Baldoni
August 22, 01:10 PM
Hryvnia
United States dollar
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Euro
World War II

Drone Systems Forces hit 704 unique enemy targets in a day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

The Drone Systems Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces hit 704 unique enemy targets from August 24 to 25. Among the destroyed targets: 212 personnel, 22 vehicles, 28 motorcycles, 17 artillery systems, 6 tanks, and 2 armored vehicles.

Drone Systems Forces hit 704 unique enemy targets in a day

The Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit 704 unique enemy targets, including personnel and military equipment, in the 24 hours from August 24 to August 25.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the USF.

Details

During the day, units of the USF group hit 704 unique enemy targets

- the report says. 

It is noted that during the day, 212 units of personnel were hit, of which 130 were eliminated, as well as 22 units of automotive equipment, 28 motorcycles, 17 artillery systems, 6 tanks, and 2 units of armored vehicles.

In addition, 50 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (of the "copter" and "wing" type) were destroyed, and 10 take-off points for UAV operators were hit. In total, during August (01-25.08), 18094 targets were destroyed/hit, of which 4239 were enemy personnel

- added the USF.

Recall

More than half of the 76 battles on the front since the beginning of today occurred in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions. The Defense Forces are actively working to disrupt the enemy's plans and have achieved success in some locations in the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkraineTechnologies
Bryansk Oblast
Kursk
Pokrovsk
Lyman, Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle