The Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit 704 unique enemy targets, including personnel and military equipment, in the 24 hours from August 24 to August 25.

Details

During the day, units of the USF group hit 704 unique enemy targets - the report says.

It is noted that during the day, 212 units of personnel were hit, of which 130 were eliminated, as well as 22 units of automotive equipment, 28 motorcycles, 17 artillery systems, 6 tanks, and 2 units of armored vehicles.

In addition, 50 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (of the "copter" and "wing" type) were destroyed, and 10 take-off points for UAV operators were hit. In total, during August (01-25.08), 18094 targets were destroyed/hit, of which 4239 were enemy personnel - added the USF.

Recall

More than half of the 76 battles on the front since the beginning of today occurred in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions. The Defense Forces are actively working to disrupt the enemy's plans and have achieved success in some locations in the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions.