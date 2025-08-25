Drone Systems Forces hit 704 unique enemy targets in a day
The Drone Systems Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces hit 704 unique enemy targets from August 24 to 25. Among the destroyed targets: 212 personnel, 22 vehicles, 28 motorcycles, 17 artillery systems, 6 tanks, and 2 armored vehicles.
The Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit 704 unique enemy targets, including personnel and military equipment, in the 24 hours from August 24 to August 25.
Details
During the day, units of the USF group hit 704 unique enemy targets
It is noted that during the day, 212 units of personnel were hit, of which 130 were eliminated, as well as 22 units of automotive equipment, 28 motorcycles, 17 artillery systems, 6 tanks, and 2 units of armored vehicles.
In addition, 50 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (of the "copter" and "wing" type) were destroyed, and 10 take-off points for UAV operators were hit. In total, during August (01-25.08), 18094 targets were destroyed/hit, of which 4239 were enemy personnel
Recall
More than half of the 76 battles on the front since the beginning of today occurred in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions. The Defense Forces are actively working to disrupt the enemy's plans and have achieved success in some locations in the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions.