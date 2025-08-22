The enemy concentrated attacks on Pokrovsk, but during the day battles also continue in other directions - General Staff

Ukrainian defenders disrupt the occupiers' plans, achieving success in a number of locations. UNN reports this with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

In the Pokrovsk direction, during the day, the armed forces of the Russian Federation tried to advance 22 times to the positions of Ukrainian defenders near the settlements of Nykanorivka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Rodynske, Bilytske, Sukhyi Yar, Chunyshine, Zvirove, Udachne, Molodetske, Muravka, and Dachne.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance five times during the day in the areas of Kindrashivka, Myrny, Stepova Novoselivka, and Zahryzove. The defense forces successfully repelled three attacks, and two more combat engagements are ongoing.

In other areas of the front, the situation is as follows:

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian warriors repelled four attacks by the invaders, and one battle is still ongoing.

The enemy launched five air strikes, using five guided aerial bombs, and carried out 135 shellings, one of which was from a multiple rocket launcher. - reports the General Staff.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled six offensive actions of the invading army in the areas of Hrekivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Torske, and towards Serebryanka, with three more combat engagements still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled one enemy attack, and one battle is currently ongoing. Occupying units tried to advance in the areas of Vyyimka and Pereyizne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Ukrainian military repelled the enemy's offensive near Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the invaders advanced five times on the positions of our units in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Poltavka, and towards Stepanivka. Kostiantynivka suffered from an enemy KAB strike.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the aggressor attacked eight times in the area of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Tovste, Shevchenko, Olhivske, Zaporizke, and Temirivka. Three combat engagements are currently ongoing. Enemy aircraft struck Vyshniv with aerial bombs.

In the Orikhiv and Huliaipole directions, the enemy has not conducted offensive actions at this time, but launched air strikes on Stepnohirsk and Uspenivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, four attempts by the enemy to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units failed.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have occurred at this time.

Recall

Half of the 157 battles on the front line last day occurred in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on August 22.

Units of the Ukrainian Navy successfully attacked the drone base point at the "Chersonesos" airfield in Sevastopol. Up to three "Mohajer-6" UAVs and two "Forpost" UAVs, which were used for reconnaissance in the Black Sea, were destroyed.