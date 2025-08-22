$41.220.16
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 2238 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crime
Exclusive
12:16 PM • 3956 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 11535 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
11:01 AM • 13760 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylish
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 10876 views
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
08:26 AM • 12097 views
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
August 22, 07:36 AM • 10797 views
Yermak proposed to Zelenskyy to reform the Office of the President
August 22, 05:52 AM • 13124 views
Ukraine returned 65 more citizens stranded at the Russian-Georgian border - MFA
August 22, 01:26 AM • 22360 views
Trump changes rhetoric: Ukraine must go on the offensive - CNN
August 21, 02:24 PM • 45153 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Publications
Exclusives
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crime
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 2238 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 11535 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylish
Exclusive
11:01 AM • 13760 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden and orchard
The enemy concentrated attacks on Pokrovsk, but during the day battles also continue in other directions - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 264 views

Russian troops tried to advance 22 times in the Pokrovsk direction, and battles are also ongoing in the Kupyansk, North-Slobozhansky, and Kursk directions. Ukrainian defenders are successfully repelling enemy attacks.

The enemy concentrated attacks on Pokrovsk, but during the day battles also continue in other directions - General Staff

Ukrainian defenders disrupt the occupiers' plans, achieving success in a number of locations. UNN reports this with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

In the Pokrovsk direction, during the day, the armed forces of the Russian Federation tried to advance 22 times to the positions of Ukrainian defenders near the settlements of Nykanorivka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Rodynske, Bilytske, Sukhyi Yar, Chunyshine, Zvirove, Udachne, Molodetske, Muravka, and Dachne.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance five times during the day in the areas of Kindrashivka, Myrny, Stepova Novoselivka, and Zahryzove. The defense forces successfully repelled three attacks, and two more combat engagements are ongoing.

In other areas of the front, the situation is as follows:

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian warriors repelled four attacks by the invaders, and one battle is still ongoing.

The enemy launched five air strikes, using five guided aerial bombs, and carried out 135 shellings, one of which was from a multiple rocket launcher.

- reports the General Staff.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled six offensive actions of the invading army in the areas of Hrekivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Torske, and towards Serebryanka, with three more combat engagements still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled one enemy attack, and one battle is currently ongoing. Occupying units tried to advance in the areas of Vyyimka and Pereyizne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Ukrainian military repelled the enemy's offensive near Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the invaders advanced five times on the positions of our units in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Poltavka, and towards Stepanivka. Kostiantynivka suffered from an enemy KAB strike.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the aggressor attacked eight times in the area of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Tovste, Shevchenko, Olhivske, Zaporizke, and Temirivka. Three combat engagements are currently ongoing. Enemy aircraft struck Vyshniv with aerial bombs.

In the Orikhiv and Huliaipole directions, the enemy has not conducted offensive actions at this time, but launched air strikes on Stepnohirsk and Uspenivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, four attempts by the enemy to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units failed.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have occurred at this time.

Recall

Half of the 157 battles on the front line last day occurred in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on August 22.

Units of the Ukrainian Navy successfully attacked the drone base point at the "Chersonesos" airfield in Sevastopol. Up to three "Mohajer-6" UAVs and two "Forpost" UAVs, which were used for reconnaissance in the Black Sea, were destroyed.

Ihor Telezhnikov

