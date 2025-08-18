$41.340.11
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
11:50 AM • 14555 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
08:34 AM • 65466 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
08:23 AM • 76731 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo
August 18, 03:44 AM • 47137 views
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants toPhoto
August 17, 06:51 PM • 64836 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
August 17, 10:14 AM • 74908 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
August 17, 07:17 AM • 139303 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 150359 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
August 16, 10:46 AM • 92453 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happened
10:51 AM • 35255 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidays
09:00 AM • 54652 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
08:34 AM • 65465 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo
08:23 AM • 76730 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 17, 07:17 AM • 139302 views
AFU holds back Russian pressure: occupiers made over 40 attempts to break through in Donetsk region, but most failed - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that Ukrainian defenders repelled over 40 attempts to break through in the Donetsk region. In total, there were about 100 combat engagements, and the enemy also tried to advance to the Antonivskyi Bridge.

AFU holds back Russian pressure: occupiers made over 40 attempts to break through in Donetsk region, but most failed - General Staff

Communities in a number of settlements suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire. Also, in the Kherson region, the enemy tried to advance in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Operational information regarding the Russian invasion (16:00 18.08.2025).

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding back the offensive of the Russian occupiers.

The total number of combat engagements has approached almost 100.

In the Toretsk direction, our defenders successfully repelled two enemy attempts to penetrate our defense in the areas of Poltavka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 39 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Dorozhne, Fedorivka, Nykanorivka, Mayak, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Chervonyi Lyman, Promin, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novoukrainka and towards the settlement of Balagan. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 34 attacks.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped eight assault actions of enemy troops, and three more combat engagements are currently ongoing. The enemy tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Novopavlivka, Hrushivske, Filiia, Zirka, Vilne Pole, Maliivka and towards Kamyshivakha.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct assault operations. In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks near Kamianka and Novoandriivka, in addition, the enemy launched air strikes on the settlement of Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, five combat engagements took place, the enemy tried to advance in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge, the settlement of Dniprovske and in the area of Bilohrudyi Island. The Antonivskyi Bridge was subjected to an air strike.

In the Lyman direction, today the invading army carried out 10 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Ridkodub, Karpivka, Myrny and towards the settlements of Drobycheve, Yampil. Currently, six combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked three times in the areas of the settlements of Serebryanka, Hryhorivka and Vyyimka. In the Kramatorsk direction, units of the Defense Forces repelled one enemy attack in the Chasiv Yar area.

Russian attack on Kharkiv: mayor reports targeted enemy strike on a building, among the victims - an entire family18.08.25, 13:31 • 1932 views

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, five enemy attacks took place today, two combat engagements are still ongoing. The invaders' aviation launched two strikes, dropping five guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 95 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, today the enemy attacked six times in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Kamianka, Ambarne. Three combat engagements are still ongoing. In the Kupyansk direction, two attacks by Russian occupiers are ongoing. Today, the enemy conducted six offensive actions in the areas of Holubivka, Kupyansk, Petropavlivka and Zahryzove.

Addition

Today, communities in the settlements of Zarichchia, Chernihiv Oblast; Bobylivka, Zarichne, Sumy Oblast, suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire. The settlements of Polyushkine and Karabany, Chernihiv Oblast, were subjected to air strikes with guided bombs.

Recall

From August 4 to 17, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard cleared six settlements in Donetsk Oblast, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. Pokrovsk was also cleared and 7 occupiers were captured.

Ihor Telezhnikov

