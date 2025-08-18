AFU holds back Russian pressure: occupiers made over 40 attempts to break through in Donetsk region, but most failed - General Staff

Communities in a number of settlements suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire. Also, in the Kherson region, the enemy tried to advance in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Operational information regarding the Russian invasion (16:00 18.08.2025).

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding back the offensive of the Russian occupiers.

The total number of combat engagements has approached almost 100.

In the Toretsk direction, our defenders successfully repelled two enemy attempts to penetrate our defense in the areas of Poltavka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 39 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Dorozhne, Fedorivka, Nykanorivka, Mayak, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Chervonyi Lyman, Promin, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novoukrainka and towards the settlement of Balagan. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 34 attacks.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped eight assault actions of enemy troops, and three more combat engagements are currently ongoing. The enemy tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Novopavlivka, Hrushivske, Filiia, Zirka, Vilne Pole, Maliivka and towards Kamyshivakha.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct assault operations. In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks near Kamianka and Novoandriivka, in addition, the enemy launched air strikes on the settlement of Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, five combat engagements took place, the enemy tried to advance in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge, the settlement of Dniprovske and in the area of Bilohrudyi Island. The Antonivskyi Bridge was subjected to an air strike.

In the Lyman direction, today the invading army carried out 10 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Ridkodub, Karpivka, Myrny and towards the settlements of Drobycheve, Yampil. Currently, six combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked three times in the areas of the settlements of Serebryanka, Hryhorivka and Vyyimka. In the Kramatorsk direction, units of the Defense Forces repelled one enemy attack in the Chasiv Yar area.

Russian attack on Kharkiv: mayor reports targeted enemy strike on a building, among the victims - an entire family

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, five enemy attacks took place today, two combat engagements are still ongoing. The invaders' aviation launched two strikes, dropping five guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 95 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, today the enemy attacked six times in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Kamianka, Ambarne. Three combat engagements are still ongoing. In the Kupyansk direction, two attacks by Russian occupiers are ongoing. Today, the enemy conducted six offensive actions in the areas of Holubivka, Kupyansk, Petropavlivka and Zahryzove.

Addition

Today, communities in the settlements of Zarichchia, Chernihiv Oblast; Bobylivka, Zarichne, Sumy Oblast, suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire. The settlements of Polyushkine and Karabany, Chernihiv Oblast, were subjected to air strikes with guided bombs.

Recall

From August 4 to 17, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard cleared six settlements in Donetsk Oblast, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. Pokrovsk was also cleared and 7 occupiers were captured.