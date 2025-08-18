Russian attack on Kharkiv: mayor reports targeted enemy strike on a building, among the victims - an entire family

The Russian strike on a residential building in Kharkiv was targeted - five enemy "Shaheds" approached it from different sides, and an entire family with two children died on one of the floors, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov and Head of the Investigative Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv Oblast Serhiy Bolvinov reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Five – five Shaheds at once, from different sides, hit this residential building at dawn. An entire family died in the apartment on the fifth floor. - Bolvinov wrote on Facebook.

According to Bolvinov, it was a husband and wife, a 16-year-old boy, and his one-and-a-half-year-old sister. "We already have information that their grandmother came to visit them the day before. The woman's body was also found under the rubble; we are establishing her identity through DNA," said the head of the regional police's investigative department.

According to him, there may still be people under the rubble, and the rescue operation is ongoing.

The strike on the residential building was targeted - five enemy "Shaheds" approached it from different sides and hit precisely the people who were peacefully sleeping at five in the morning. Terror in its purest form. Terror that has neither explanation nor justification. - Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov emphasized on Telegram.

