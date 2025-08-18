Russian attack on Kharkiv: mayor reports targeted enemy strike on a building, among the victims - an entire family

$41.340.11
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 19450 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
08:23 AM • 26739 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list
August 18, 03:44 AM • 21710 views
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants to
August 17, 06:51 PM • 41706 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 59277 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 109298 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 145608 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 91110 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 88295 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 68379 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
Publications
Exclusives
US Senators propose recognizing Russia and Belarus as state sponsors of terrorism due to abduction of Ukrainian children
August 18, 02:03 AM • 23217 views
Sumy region under drone attack: civilian infrastructure hit
August 18, 02:08 AM • 26671 views
Ukraine to be covered by clouds and rains: Where to expect thunderstorms on the first day of the week
August 18, 04:09 AM • 26227 views
Sumy and the region came under attack by Russian drones: civilian infrastructure damaged
07:20 AM • 13687 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidays
09:00 AM • 12484 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happened
10:51 AM • 72 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidays
09:00 AM • 12695 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national grid
August 17, 11:21 AM • 39950 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly
August 17, 07:47 AM • 34437 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond park
August 16, 07:05 AM • 69654 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandal
August 16, 03:37 AM • 58009 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center Honors
August 15, 08:50 PM • 125290 views
Russian attack on Kharkiv: mayor reports targeted enemy strike on a building, among the victims - an entire family

Kyiv • UNN

 • 454 views

Five enemy "Shaheds" simultaneously attacked a residential building in Kharkiv, killing a family with children. More people may be under the rubble, the rescue operation continues.

Russian attack on Kharkiv: mayor reports targeted enemy strike on a building, among the victims - an entire family

The Russian strike on a residential building in Kharkiv was targeted - five enemy "Shaheds" approached it from different sides, and an entire family with two children died on one of the floors, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov and Head of the Investigative Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv Oblast Serhiy Bolvinov reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Five – five Shaheds at once, from different sides, hit this residential building at dawn. An entire family died in the apartment on the fifth floor.

- Bolvinov wrote on Facebook.

According to Bolvinov, it was a husband and wife, a 16-year-old boy, and his one-and-a-half-year-old sister. "We already have information that their grandmother came to visit them the day before. The woman's body was also found under the rubble; we are establishing her identity through DNA," said the head of the regional police's investigative department.

According to him, there may still be people under the rubble, and the rescue operation is ongoing.

The strike on the residential building was targeted - five enemy "Shaheds" approached it from different sides and hit precisely the people who were peacefully sleeping at five in the morning. Terror in its purest form. Terror that has neither explanation nor justification.

- Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov emphasized on Telegram.

Julia Shramko

War
