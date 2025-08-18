Number of victims of Russia's morning attack on Kharkiv has risen to 7

Seven people have already become victims of the morning Russian attack on Kharkiv, Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced on Monday on Telegram, writes UNN.

A few minutes ago, the body of another victim of the morning terrorist shelling of Kharkiv was pulled from under the rubble. The death toll is now seven - wrote Terekhov.

