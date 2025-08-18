$41.340.11
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 2060 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
08:23 AM • 3314 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo
03:44 AM • 12214 views
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants toPhoto
August 17, 06:51 PM • 32081 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 50972 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 96123 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 142052 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 90349 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 87511 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 68020 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
Publications
Exclusives
Number of victims of Russia's morning attack on Kharkiv has risen to 7

Kyiv • UNN

 • 310 views

The body of the seventh victim of the morning terrorist shelling was pulled from under the rubble in Kharkiv. The death toll has risen to seven people.

Number of victims of Russia's morning attack on Kharkiv has risen to 7

Seven people have already become victims of the morning Russian attack on Kharkiv, Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced on Monday on Telegram, writes UNN.

A few minutes ago, the body of another victim of the morning terrorist shelling of Kharkiv was pulled from under the rubble. The death toll is now seven

- wrote Terekhov.

Six victims, including children, due to Russian strike on Kharkiv: August 18 declared a day of mourning in the region18.08.25, 11:02 • 1298 views

Julia Shramko

War
Kharkiv