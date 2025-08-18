$41.340.11
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants to
August 17, 06:51 PM • 29986 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 49267 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 93210 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 140765 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 89854 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 87076 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 67889 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 55476 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 248713 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
Six victims, including children, due to Russian strike on Kharkiv: August 18 declared a day of mourning in the region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 528 views

A sixth body has been found in Kharkiv after the morning strike. Among the victims are two children, aged 1.5 and 16. August 18 has been declared a Day of Mourning in the Kharkiv region.

Six victims, including children, due to Russian strike on Kharkiv: August 18 declared a day of mourning in the region

The Russian strike on Kharkiv has already claimed the lives of 6 people; August 18 has been declared a Day of Mourning in the Kharkiv region, as reported on Monday by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov and the city mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram, writes UNN.

August 18 is a Day of Mourning in the Kharkiv region

- wrote Syniehubov.

Just now, another body of a deceased person was found at the site of the morning strike. So, six peaceful Kharkiv residents have already been killed by the occupiers

- noted Terekhov.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, among the victims are 2 children: 1.5 and 16 years old.

"The debris removal is still ongoing," Syniehubov stated.

In Kharkiv, the number of victims due to Russia's strike on a residential building increased to 2018.08.25, 09:59 • 1538 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv Oblast
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv