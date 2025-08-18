Six victims, including children, due to Russian strike on Kharkiv: August 18 declared a day of mourning in the region

The Russian strike on Kharkiv has already claimed the lives of 6 people; August 18 has been declared a Day of Mourning in the Kharkiv region, as reported on Monday by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov and the city mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram, writes UNN.

August 18 is a Day of Mourning in the Kharkiv region - wrote Syniehubov.

Just now, another body of a deceased person was found at the site of the morning strike. So, six peaceful Kharkiv residents have already been killed by the occupiers - noted Terekhov.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, among the victims are 2 children: 1.5 and 16 years old.

"The debris removal is still ongoing," Syniehubov stated.

In Kharkiv, the number of victims due to Russia's strike on a residential building increased to 20