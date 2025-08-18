In Kharkiv, the number of victims due to Russia's strike on a residential building increased to 20

In Kharkiv, the number of people injured as a result of a Russian drone attack on a residential building has increased to 20, including six children. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, writes UNN.

Details

The number of victims of the enemy UAV attack in Kharkiv has increased to 20. A 14-year-old girl and a 43-year-old man sought medical help - Syniehubov reported.

The head of the RMA added that in total, six children were injured as a result of the morning enemy shelling of the Industrial District.

5 people died, including 2 children. The fifth victim is a woman, her data is being clarified - Syniehubov added.

Addition

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called on allies to continue pressure on Russia after the attack on a residential building in Kharkiv. The attack killed at least five people, including a child.

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Maternova condemned the Russian drone attack on Kharkiv. She called it Russia's version of "no need to cease fire, let's make a peace agreement".