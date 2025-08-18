$41.340.11
03:44 AM • 10831 views
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants toPhoto
August 17, 06:51 PM • 29956 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 49245 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 93163 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 140747 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 89846 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 87068 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 67887 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 55474 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 248713 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
Pokrovsk direction remains the hottest: General Staff shows a map of the combat operations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 736 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 182 combat engagements over the past day, 58 of which occurred in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy launched four missile strikes and 80 air strikes, using 5132 kamikaze drones.

Pokrovsk direction remains the hottest: General Staff shows a map of the combat operations

The hottest spot on the front remains the Pokrovsk direction, with almost a third of all battles taking place there last day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in their morning summary on August 18, showing a map of the combat operations, writes UNN.

In total, 182 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched four missile strikes with four missiles and 80 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 152 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 5132 kamikaze drones and carried out 5173 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 73 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 10 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment, three artillery pieces, and three enemy command posts," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, four combat engagements took place last day. In addition, the enemy launched 10 air strikes, dropping 26 guided bombs, and carried out 227 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including nine from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units 13 times in the Vovchansk area and in the direction of the settlements of Khatnie, Otradne.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were 12 attacks by the occupiers during the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Zapadne, Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and in the direction of Kupyansk, Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 21 times, trying to advance near Hrekivka, Karpivka, Ridkodub, and Hryhorivka, and in the direction of the settlements of Drobysheve, Yampil, Kolodiazi.

In the Siversk direction, in the areas of Hryhorivka, Fedorivka, and Vyyimka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops five times.

In the Kramatorsk direction, five combat engagements were recorded; the invader attacked in the direction of the settlements of Predtechyne, Oleksandro-Shultyne, and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out nine attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, and towards Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiyivka, Rusynyi Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 58 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Vilne, Nove Shakhove, Zapovidne, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Novoukrainka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, and in the direction of Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, Molodetske.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions 28 times in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Tolstoy, Oleksandrograf, Voskresenka, Maliyivka, Vilne Pole, and Temirivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy made an unsuccessful attempt to advance in the direction of the settlement of Novoandriyivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made four futile attempts to approach our positions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Russian losses on August 17: 940 soldiers and 43 artillery systems eliminated18.08.25, 07:20 • 2820 views

Julia Shramko

