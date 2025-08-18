Pokrovsk direction remains the hottest: General Staff shows a map of the combat operations

The hottest spot on the front remains the Pokrovsk direction, with almost a third of all battles taking place there last day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in their morning summary on August 18, showing a map of the combat operations, writes UNN.

In total, 182 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched four missile strikes with four missiles and 80 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 152 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 5132 kamikaze drones and carried out 5173 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 73 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 10 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment, three artillery pieces, and three enemy command posts," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, four combat engagements took place last day. In addition, the enemy launched 10 air strikes, dropping 26 guided bombs, and carried out 227 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including nine from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units 13 times in the Vovchansk area and in the direction of the settlements of Khatnie, Otradne.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were 12 attacks by the occupiers during the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Zapadne, Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and in the direction of Kupyansk, Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 21 times, trying to advance near Hrekivka, Karpivka, Ridkodub, and Hryhorivka, and in the direction of the settlements of Drobysheve, Yampil, Kolodiazi.

In the Siversk direction, in the areas of Hryhorivka, Fedorivka, and Vyyimka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops five times.

In the Kramatorsk direction, five combat engagements were recorded; the invader attacked in the direction of the settlements of Predtechyne, Oleksandro-Shultyne, and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out nine attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, and towards Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiyivka, Rusynyi Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 58 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Vilne, Nove Shakhove, Zapovidne, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Novoukrainka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, and in the direction of Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, Molodetske.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions 28 times in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Tolstoy, Oleksandrograf, Voskresenka, Maliyivka, Vilne Pole, and Temirivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy made an unsuccessful attempt to advance in the direction of the settlement of Novoandriyivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made four futile attempts to approach our positions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

