August 17, 06:51 PM • 17233 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
August 17, 05:11 PM • 33124 views
Kyiv residents warned about loud noises in the city center on August 17: what happened
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 39007 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 74496 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 131429 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 86346 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 83830 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 67095 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 54874 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 248376 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
Russian losses on August 17: 940 soldiers and 43 artillery systems eliminated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

On August 17, Russian troops lost 940 soldiers and 43 artillery systems. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 18.08.25 amount to over 1 million personnel.

Russian losses on August 17: 940 soldiers and 43 artillery systems eliminated

On August 17, Russian troops lost 940 soldiers and 43 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 18.08.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1,070,890 (+940) persons eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 11,118 (+2)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,148 (+5)
        • artillery systems ‒ 31,632 (+43)
          • MLRS ‒ 1,469 (+1)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1,208 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 422 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 340 (0)
                  • UAVs operational-tactical level ‒ 51,685 (+157)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3,558 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 58,937 (+116)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3,942 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              According to DeepState, over the past 1010 days of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, only 0.97% of Ukrainian territory has been occupied.

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

