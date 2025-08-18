Russian losses on August 17: 940 soldiers and 43 artillery systems eliminated
Kyiv • UNN
On August 17, Russian troops lost 940 soldiers and 43 artillery systems. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 18.08.25 amount to over 1 million personnel.
On August 17, Russian troops lost 940 soldiers and 43 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 18.08.25 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ 1,070,890 (+940) persons eliminated
- tanks ‒ 11,118 (+2)
- armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,148 (+5)
- artillery systems ‒ 31,632 (+43)
- MLRS ‒ 1,469 (+1)
- air defense systems ‒ 1,208 (0)
- aircraft ‒ 422 (0)
- helicopters ‒ 340 (0)
- UAVs operational-tactical level ‒ 51,685 (+157)
- cruise missiles ‒ 3,558 (0)
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
- submarines ‒ 1 (0)
- automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 58,937 (+116)
- special equipment ‒ 3,942 (0)
Data is being updated.
Recall
According to DeepState, over the past 1010 days of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, only 0.97% of Ukrainian territory has been occupied.
