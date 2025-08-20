In Donetsk region, the enemy is increasing pressure, Defense Forces are actively responding in some places: Syrskyi named the hottest directions

In the Donetsk region, the hottest areas are Pokrovsky, Dobropilsky, and Novopavlivsky directions, and the enemy is starting to put more pressure in the north of the region - in the Lyman direction, heavy defensive battles are underway, the Defense Forces are holding back enemy assaults and sometimes conducting active counter-actions, said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky on Wednesday in Telegram.

Syrsky said that he dedicated the day to a working trip to units performing combat missions in the Donetsk region.

The hottest directions remain Pokrovsky, Dobropilsky, and Novopavlivsky. Also, the enemy is increasing pressure in the north of Donetsk region, in the Lyman direction. Our units are conducting heavy defensive battles against superior Russian forces, holding back their assaults and sometimes conducting active counter-actions - stated the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Syrsky noted that he "fruitfully communicated with commanders of brigades and corps to have the most detailed and objective information about the situation on the battlefield and in the management links." "Based on reports about needs and problematic issues, I made the necessary decisions to strengthen the stability of the defense," he added.

The Armed Forces are aware of their great mission and are capable of continuing to perform their assigned tasks. We are defending and liberating Ukrainian territory. Units in Donetsk region receive comprehensive assistance and reinforcement for this. I thank our soldiers who, in the most difficult conditions, maintain their spirit, hold the line, and destroy the enemy. Glory to Ukrainian defenders! Glory to Ukraine! - emphasized Syrsky.

