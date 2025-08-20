In Donetsk region, the enemy is increasing pressure, Defense Forces are actively responding in some places: Syrskyi named the hottest directions

$41.360.10
48.320.15
ukenru
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 10362 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 11897 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 22696 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
08:14 AM • 92306 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 37587 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 38153 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 37750 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 161181 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 138641 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 122131 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1m/s
41%
745mm
Popular news
Trump's special envoy Witkoff claims Russians made concessions "almost immediately" at Alaska summit07:31 AM • 5778 views
White House considers Budapest for Zelenskyy-Putin peace talks - Politico07:40 AM • 7900 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show08:11 AM • 25636 views
Today, the Verkhovna Rada will vote on Defence City: MP Venislavsky called for the inclusion of aviation in the initiative
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 18603 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name09:18 AM • 15603 views
Publications
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justice12:11 PM • 3408 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 10372 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 22712 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto08:14 AM • 92371 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 161205 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orban
Emmanuel Macron
Pope Leo XIV
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Europe
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos Photo12:51 PM • 148 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEO12:45 PM • 364 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-election11:47 AM • 2950 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name09:18 AM • 15650 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show08:11 AM • 25702 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Fox News
United States dollar
Medicinal products
Hryvnia

In Donetsk region, the enemy is increasing pressure, Defense Forces are actively responding in some places: Syrskyi named the hottest directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 914 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on heavy defensive battles in Donetsk region. The hottest remain Pokrovsk, Dobropillia, Novopavlivka, and Lyman directions.

In Donetsk region, the enemy is increasing pressure, Defense Forces are actively responding in some places: Syrskyi named the hottest directions

In the Donetsk region, the hottest areas are Pokrovsky, Dobropilsky, and Novopavlivsky directions, and the enemy is starting to put more pressure in the north of the region - in the Lyman direction, heavy defensive battles are underway, the Defense Forces are holding back enemy assaults and sometimes conducting active counter-actions, said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky on Wednesday in Telegram.

Details

Syrsky said that he dedicated the day to a working trip to units performing combat missions in the Donetsk region.

The hottest directions remain Pokrovsky, Dobropilsky, and Novopavlivsky. Also, the enemy is increasing pressure in the north of Donetsk region, in the Lyman direction. Our units are conducting heavy defensive battles against superior Russian forces, holding back their assaults and sometimes conducting active counter-actions

- stated the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Syrsky noted that he "fruitfully communicated with commanders of brigades and corps to have the most detailed and objective information about the situation on the battlefield and in the management links." "Based on reports about needs and problematic issues, I made the necessary decisions to strengthen the stability of the defense," he added.

The Armed Forces are aware of their great mission and are capable of continuing to perform their assigned tasks. We are defending and liberating Ukrainian territory. Units in Donetsk region receive comprehensive assistance and reinforcement for this. I thank our soldiers who, in the most difficult conditions, maintain their spirit, hold the line, and destroy the enemy. Glory to Ukrainian defenders! Glory to Ukraine!

- emphasized Syrsky.

CCD NSDC: Russia is unable to capture Donetsk region, despite attempts by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service to convince the West otherwise20.08.25, 10:47 • 2180 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Telegram
Donetsk Oblast
Lyman, Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi