CPD NSDC: Russia is unable to capture Donetsk region, despite attempts by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service to convince the West otherwise

The Russian Federation is trying to put pressure on the front, while the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service is simultaneously trying to convince the West of the Russians' ability to seize Donetsk region this year, but this does not correspond to reality, said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The Russians are still trying to put pressure on the front, especially in the East. In parallel, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service is trying to convince through its channels in the West that their army can seize the entire Donetsk region this year. Of course, this information does not correspond to reality and the realities on the front at all. Their daily losses in killed and wounded since the beginning of the year average 1200 people - Kovalenko wrote.

According to the head of the CCD, "despite the large number of troops involved in Donetsk region, the replenishment of reserves does not compensate for the current losses that the enemy incurs in daily assaults."

Yes, the battles are very difficult. But Russia is not able to seize Donetsk region - Kovalenko emphasized.

General Staff confirmed successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and "Azov": a number of settlements in Donetsk region were cleared, stabilization actions are underway in the Dobropillia direction