CPD NSDC: Russia is unable to capture Donetsk region, despite attempts by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service to convince the West otherwise

$41.360.10
48.320.15
ukenru
Exclusive
06:54 AM • 6362 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
06:49 AM • 10663 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 13635 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 112347 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 100257 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 95443 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
August 19, 09:27 AM • 37550 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM • 100337 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 74726 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 87177 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3m/s
41%
747mm
Popular news
Protected lands in Volyn "went under the hammer" for a pittance: SBI exposed a top official of DerzhheokadastrAugust 19, 10:19 PM • 11319 views
Occupiers intensified filtration in Crimea under the guise of migration checks - CNSAugust 20, 12:13 AM • 13358 views
Appeasement Policy Will Not Bring Trump a Nobel Peace Prize - Senator Blumenthal02:28 AM • 14873 views
Shmyhal visited Kharkiv region and met with military personnel: what is knownPhoto02:29 AM • 3844 views
Immigrants in the USA will be checked for "anti-Americanism"02:53 AM • 6684 views
Publications
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 112300 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 100219 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 95412 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhotoAugust 19, 11:20 AM • 74378 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on UkraineAugust 19, 10:33 AM • 57267 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Karoline Leavitt
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Washington, D.C.
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show08:11 AM • 300 views
92-year-old "Dynasty" star Joan Collins showed herself in a swimsuit and intrigued with new plansPhotoAugust 19, 05:03 PM • 21696 views
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in GermanyAugust 19, 10:46 AM • 57116 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 120478 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 71584 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Shahed-136
United States dollar
Fox News

CPD NSDC: Russia is unable to capture Donetsk region, despite attempts by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service to convince the West otherwise

Kyiv • UNN

 • 676 views

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service is trying to convince the West of its ability to capture the Donetsk region this year, but this does not correspond to reality. The average daily losses of Russians reach 1,200 people, and the replenishment of reserves does not compensate for them.

CPD NSDC: Russia is unable to capture Donetsk region, despite attempts by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service to convince the West otherwise

The Russian Federation is trying to put pressure on the front, while the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service is simultaneously trying to convince the West of the Russians' ability to seize Donetsk region this year, but this does not correspond to reality, said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The Russians are still trying to put pressure on the front, especially in the East. In parallel, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service is trying to convince through its channels in the West that their army can seize the entire Donetsk region this year. Of course, this information does not correspond to reality and the realities on the front at all. Their daily losses in killed and wounded since the beginning of the year average 1200 people

- Kovalenko wrote.

According to the head of the CCD, "despite the large number of troops involved in Donetsk region, the replenishment of reserves does not compensate for the current losses that the enemy incurs in daily assaults."

Yes, the battles are very difficult. But Russia is not able to seize Donetsk region

- Kovalenko emphasized.

General Staff confirmed successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and "Azov": a number of settlements in Donetsk region were cleared, stabilization actions are underway in the Dobropillia direction18.08.25, 13:06 • 3174 views

Julia Shramko

War