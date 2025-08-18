General Staff confirmed successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and "Azov": a number of settlements in Donetsk region were cleared, stabilization actions are underway in the Dobropillia direction

$41.340.11
48.310.13
ukenru
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 23839 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
08:23 AM • 33411 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo
August 18, 03:44 AM • 25029 views
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants toPhoto
August 17, 06:51 PM • 45094 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 62249 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 114002 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 146755 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 91391 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 88569 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 68488 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
5m/s
42%
749mm
Popular news
US Senators propose recognizing Russia and Belarus as state sponsors of terrorism due to abduction of Ukrainian childrenAugust 18, 02:03 AM • 26371 views
Sumy region under drone attack: civilian infrastructure hitAugust 18, 02:08 AM • 29910 views
Ukraine to be covered by clouds and rains: Where to expect thunderstorms on the first day of the weekPhotoAugust 18, 04:09 AM • 29539 views
Sumy and the region came under attack by Russian drones: civilian infrastructure damaged07:20 AM • 16888 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidays09:00 AM • 16486 views
Publications
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happened10:51 AM • 2100 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidays09:00 AM • 16830 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 23858 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo08:23 AM • 33442 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 114022 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Child
Ivan Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Zaporizhzhia
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 41879 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 36219 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 71271 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 59498 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 126603 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Hryvnia
Shahed-136
Oil
KAB-500

General Staff confirmed successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and "Azov": a number of settlements in Donetsk region were cleared, stabilization actions are underway in the Dobropillia direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1562 views

From August 4 to 17, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard cleared six settlements in Donetsk region, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. Pokrovsk was also cleared and 7 occupiers were taken prisoner.

General Staff confirmed successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and "Azov": a number of settlements in Donetsk region were cleared, stabilization actions are underway in the Dobropillia direction

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the 1st Corps of the National Guard "Azov" in several directions: from August 4 to August 17, 6 settlements in Donetsk Oblast were cleared, stabilization measures are ongoing in the Dobropillia direction, Pokrovsk was also cleared of enemy groups and individual occupiers, and the Defense Forces advanced and consolidated in several places, the General Staff reported on Monday, writes UNN.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine have achieved success in several directions. From August 4 to August 17, as a result of joint actions of units and subunits of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard of Ukraine, which are part of the 1st Corps of the National Guard "Azov", the following settlements were cleared in Donetsk Oblast: Hruzke, Rubizhne, Novovodyane, Petrivka, Vesele, Zoloty Kolodyaz

- reported the General Staff.

In total, as a result of active operations in the corps' operational zone, the enemy reportedly suffered significant losses in manpower. As of August 17, they are:

  • irrecoverable – 984 people;
    • sanitary – 355 people;
      • captivity – 37 people.

        During the specified period, it is noted that 11 tanks of Russian occupiers, 8 armored combat vehicles, 112 units of automotive and motor vehicles, one MLRS, 22 guns, and 106 UAVs of various types were destroyed and damaged.

        Stabilization measures in the direction of the city of Dobropillia, Donetsk region, continue

        - noted the General Staff.

        The occupiers, it is reported, continue to surrender: "Last day, units of the Defense Forces captured 7 Russian servicemen."

        Also last week, forces of the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces and adjacent units cleared the city of Pokrovsk of enemy groups and individual occupiers

        - stated the General Staff's report.

        Last day, as a result of active actions, Ukrainian units advanced in several locations and consolidated their positions. The struggle continues. Glory to Ukraine!

        - emphasized the General Staff.

        Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared15.08.25, 21:26 • 145739 views

        Julia Shramko

        War
        Pokrovsk
        Donetsk Oblast
        Multiple rocket launcher
        General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
        National Guard of Ukraine
        Armed Forces of Ukraine
        Rubizhne
        Unmanned aerial vehicle