The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the 1st Corps of the National Guard "Azov" in several directions: from August 4 to August 17, 6 settlements in Donetsk Oblast were cleared, stabilization measures are ongoing in the Dobropillia direction, Pokrovsk was also cleared of enemy groups and individual occupiers, and the Defense Forces advanced and consolidated in several places, the General Staff reported on Monday, writes UNN.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine have achieved success in several directions. From August 4 to August 17, as a result of joint actions of units and subunits of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard of Ukraine, which are part of the 1st Corps of the National Guard "Azov", the following settlements were cleared in Donetsk Oblast: Hruzke, Rubizhne, Novovodyane, Petrivka, Vesele, Zoloty Kolodyaz - reported the General Staff.

In total, as a result of active operations in the corps' operational zone, the enemy reportedly suffered significant losses in manpower. As of August 17, they are:

irrecoverable – 984 people;

sanitary – 355 people;

captivity – 37 people.

During the specified period, it is noted that 11 tanks of Russian occupiers, 8 armored combat vehicles, 112 units of automotive and motor vehicles, one MLRS, 22 guns, and 106 UAVs of various types were destroyed and damaged.

Stabilization measures in the direction of the city of Dobropillia, Donetsk region, continue - noted the General Staff.

The occupiers, it is reported, continue to surrender: "Last day, units of the Defense Forces captured 7 Russian servicemen."

Also last week, forces of the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces and adjacent units cleared the city of Pokrovsk of enemy groups and individual occupiers - stated the General Staff's report.

Last day, as a result of active actions, Ukrainian units advanced in several locations and consolidated their positions. The struggle continues. Glory to Ukraine! - emphasized the General Staff.

Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared