In Donetsk region, a sister and her brother, a Russian agent, coordinated strikes on the Defense Forces: they received prison sentences

In Donetsk region, a 49-year-old local resident, in cooperation with her brother, a Russian agent, adjusted enemy attacks on the Defense Forces. The traitor received 15 years in prison. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

According to the investigation, a local unemployed woman directed shelling at Ukrainian military personnel in the Kramatorsk and Lyman directions.

It was established that the woman's brother was part of an agent network uncovered by the SBU in the fall of 2024. At that time, the perpetrator "went underground." Thus, she hoped to avoid justice.

But later, a militant of the intelligence unit of the "DPR internal troops," who works for the Russian special services, contacted her via messenger.

Following his instructions, the woman continued to collect the coordinates of Ukrainian units. The perpetrator walked around the area, where she recorded the geolocations of the defenders of Donetsk region and reported this to the "liaison" of Russian intelligence.

During searches, the perpetrator's smartphone with evidence of working for the enemy was seized. The court found the traitor guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law). She was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. The traitor's brother was also sentenced to 15 years in prison this spring.

