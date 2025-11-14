In Donetsk region, a sister and her brother, a Russian agent, coordinated strikes on the Defense Forces: they received prison sentences

$42.060.03
On November 15, schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
03:39 PM • 5108 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
03:03 PM • 7986 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
02:48 PM • 9264 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
01:30 PM • 11276 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
01:27 PM • 22859 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 19731 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 44769 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
November 14, 07:50 AM • 30474 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
November 14, 07:18 AM • 55237 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones - ZelenskyyPhotoVideo
Russian attack on Kyiv kills 4, injures 27PhotoNovember 14, 07:19 AM • 62982 views
Patriot against Russian missiles and "long Neptunes" against targets on Russian territory: Zelenskyy received reports from Syrskyi and the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of UkraineNovember 14, 08:55 AM • 30836 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 25085 views
In Kyiv, people are being searched for under the rubble of a 9-story building after a Russian attack, 34 people have already been injured: new footage of the aftermathPhotoNovember 14, 10:19 AM • 17003 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhoto12:13 PM • 14932 views
In Donetsk region, a sister and her brother, a Russian agent, coordinated strikes on the Defense Forces: they received prison sentences

Kyiv • UNN

 • 842 views

A 49-year-old woman, in cooperation with her brother, a Russian agent, in Donetsk region, coordinated enemy attacks on the Defense Forces in the Kramatorsk and Lyman directions. The court sentenced her to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property; her brother was also sentenced to 15 years in prison.

In Donetsk region, a sister and her brother, a Russian agent, coordinated strikes on the Defense Forces: they received prison sentences

In Donetsk region, a 49-year-old local resident, in cooperation with her brother, a Russian agent, adjusted enemy attacks on the Defense Forces. The traitor received 15 years in prison. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

According to the investigation, a local unemployed woman directed shelling at Ukrainian military personnel in the Kramatorsk and Lyman directions.

It was established that the woman's brother was part of an agent network uncovered by the SBU in the fall of 2024. At that time, the perpetrator "went underground." Thus, she hoped to avoid justice.

Russian agents who adjusted strikes on energy facilities received prison sentences13.11.25, 18:16 • 2650 views

But later, a militant of the intelligence unit of the "DPR internal troops," who works for the Russian special services, contacted her via messenger.

Following his instructions, the woman continued to collect the coordinates of Ukrainian units. The perpetrator walked around the area, where she recorded the geolocations of the defenders of Donetsk region and reported this to the "liaison" of Russian intelligence.

During searches, the perpetrator's smartphone with evidence of working for the enemy was seized. The court found the traitor guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law). She was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. The traitor's brother was also sentenced to 15 years in prison this spring.

Foreigner detained for guiding Russian attacks on energy facilities near Khmelnytskyi NPP at FSB's behest14.11.25, 11:49 • 2842 views

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergencies
