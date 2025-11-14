$42.040.02
Electricity outage schedules
Foreigner detained for guiding Russian attacks on energy facilities near Khmelnytskyi NPP at FSB's behest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1092 views

The SBU counterintelligence detained a foreigner who was adjusting missile and drone strikes on Zhytomyr and Khmelnytskyi regions. He photographed energy-generating and heat-supply enterprises, as well as checkpoints of the Defense Forces.

Foreigner detained for guiding Russian attacks on energy facilities near Khmelnytskyi NPP at FSB's behest

The counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained an FSB agent who was adjusting enemy missile and drone strikes on Zhytomyr and Khmelnytskyi regions. This was reported by the SBU, writes UNN.

The main task of the suspect was to take and transmit to the enemy up-to-date photos of power-generating and heat-supplying enterprises in both regions. This would allow the Rashists to determine the technical condition, level of protection, and location of unique equipment at these facilities.

- reported the SBU.

According to the case materials, the detained agent turned out to be a citizen of one of the Middle Eastern countries, residing in Zviahel, Zhytomyr region.

He came to the attention of Russian special services when he was looking for "easy money" in Telegram channels.

It has been documented how, after recruitment, the foreigner drove his own car along the route and stopped near one of the main substations, a thermal power plant, and energy facilities near the Khmelnytskyi NPP.

While near the potential "targets," the agent photographed their perimeters with guard posts.

In addition, during reconnaissance sorties, the perpetrator also recorded the locations of checkpoints of the Defense Forces at the entrances to settlements.

SBU officers exposed the agent at the initial stage of his work for the occupiers and detained him "red-handed" while he was photographing one of the Ukrainian power substations.

- the message states.

During searches, a smartphone with evidence of working for the enemy was seized from the foreigner.

Based on the collected evidence, investigators of the Security Service informed him of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Part 1 of Art. 14, Part 2 of Art. 113 (preparation for committing sabotage under martial law);
    • Part 2 of Art. 114-2 (unauthorized dissemination of information about the deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law).

      The perpetrator is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

      Russian agents who adjusted strikes on energy facilities received prison sentences13.11.25, 18:16 • 2530 views

      Olga Rozgon

      War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
      Energoatom
      Energy
      Heating
      Search
      Martial law
      War in Ukraine
      Life imprisonment
      Power outage
      Electricity
      Khmelnytskyi Oblast
      Zhytomyr Oblast
      Security Service of Ukraine
      Armed Forces of Ukraine