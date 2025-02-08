In Kharkiv, a 19-year-old boy threatened to detonate a grenade in an apartment where his brother and sister were staying

In Kharkiv , a 19-year-old man threatened to blow up a grenade in an apartment where his minor brother and sister were staying, UNN reports, citing the police of the Kharkiv region.

Details

On February 8, police officers arrived at the apartment on Kultury Street where the 19-year-old lived to execute a court order to search it as part of a criminal investigation. However, the young man stated that he had a grenade and would detonate it if the police tried to enter. His 15-year-old brother and 10-year-old sister were in the apartment with him.

As a result of the special operation, the police detained the offender. No ammunition or explosives were found in the apartment.

Add

The information was registered in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations. The criminal proceeding was initiated under Part 1 Art. 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (threat or violence against a law enforcement officer).

Man detonates grenade during family quarrel in Kyiv region, wounded