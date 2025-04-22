$41.380.02
NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game
01:40 PM • 7708 views

Exclusive
09:55 AM • 27362 views

08:27 AM • 61061 views

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 102007 views

April 21, 04:24 PM • 90312 views

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 210060 views

April 21, 01:43 PM • 102910 views

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 82598 views

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 67602 views

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 41997 views

Publications
Exclusives
April 22, 05:22 AM • 67833 views

April 22, 06:01 AM • 63151 views

April 22, 07:13 AM • 39522 views

April 22, 07:13 AM • 49285 views

April 22, 07:54 AM • 54056 views
01:40 PM • 7734 views

12:23 PM • 17643 views

April 22, 07:51 AM • 102021 views

April 21, 03:15 PM • 102637 views

April 21, 02:32 PM • 210068 views
10:22 AM • 19266 views

09:58 AM • 18398 views

April 22, 07:54 AM • 54123 views

April 21, 01:36 PM • 41518 views

April 21, 12:58 PM • 44463 views
In the US, the commander of Fort McCoy was suspended due to a photo of Trump facing the wall.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

The commander of Fort McCoy, Sheila Baez Ramirez, has been suspended due to an incident involving photos of Trump and Hegseth. An investigation has been launched into possible vandalism at the command.

In the US, the commander of Fort McCoy was suspended due to a photo of Trump facing the wall.

The US Army command has temporarily suspended Colonel Sheila Baez Ramirez, the first female commander of Fort McCoy, pending an investigation after reports surfaced that photos of President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on the honor roll in her office were turned to face the wall. This is reported by UNN with reference to Yahoo!News.

Details

According to the US Department of Defense, the woman was removed from her post as commander of the Fort McCoy garrison in Wisconsin.

The decision to temporarily suspend is not related to any violations. At the moment, we have no additional details while this issue is being studied.

- the army command said.

However, a post by the Ministry of Defense on the social network X sheds some light on this issue. may give clues as to her suspension. Last week, the agency's rapid response team published photographs of the command wall at Fort McCoy. The top three photos of key figures in the US Army command were turned to face the wall.

The Army Reserve issued a statement saying that its leadership, as well as senior officials at Fort McCoy, "were unaware of the leadership's vandalism."

Purges at the Pentagon: three high-ranking officials fired19.04.25, 08:40 • 3661 view

As soon as it was brought to their attention, the Fort McCoy leadership immediately took steps to correct the situation.

, the statement said.

The Ministry of Defense has launched an investigation to find out how this happened. And hastened to assure that the situation with the photos on the stand has already been corrected. In addition, they promised to ensure that "all legal and appropriate measures are taken" in this matter.

Is the White House looking for a new head of the Pentagon instead of Hegseth? What do they say in the White House?21.04.25, 21:10 • 8392 views

In 1999, Ramirez received a position as a military intelligence officer. Before becoming the commander of the Fort McCoy garrison in July 2024, she served as the head of the reserve program in the Army Intelligence and Security Command at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

Recall

Earlier, the Pentagon dismissed Colonel Suzanne Myers from her post as commander of the Pituffik base after a letter in which she distanced herself from Vice President Vance's criticism of Denmark. Her comments, which did not reflect the position of the base, led to a loss of confidence.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the World
Wisconsin
Pete Hegseth
United States Army
United States Department of Defense
The Pentagon
Virginia
Donald Trump
Denmark
