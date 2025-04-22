In the US, the commander of Fort McCoy was suspended due to a photo of Trump facing the wall.

The US Army command has temporarily suspended Colonel Sheila Baez Ramirez, the first female commander of Fort McCoy, pending an investigation after reports surfaced that photos of President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on the honor roll in her office were turned to face the wall. This is reported by UNN with reference to Yahoo!News.

According to the US Department of Defense, the woman was removed from her post as commander of the Fort McCoy garrison in Wisconsin.

The decision to temporarily suspend is not related to any violations. At the moment, we have no additional details while this issue is being studied. - the army command said.

However, a post by the Ministry of Defense on the social network X sheds some light on this issue. may give clues as to her suspension. Last week, the agency's rapid response team published photographs of the command wall at Fort McCoy. The top three photos of key figures in the US Army command were turned to face the wall.

The Army Reserve issued a statement saying that its leadership, as well as senior officials at Fort McCoy, "were unaware of the leadership's vandalism."

As soon as it was brought to their attention, the Fort McCoy leadership immediately took steps to correct the situation. , the statement said.

The Ministry of Defense has launched an investigation to find out how this happened. And hastened to assure that the situation with the photos on the stand has already been corrected. In addition, they promised to ensure that "all legal and appropriate measures are taken" in this matter.

In 1999, Ramirez received a position as a military intelligence officer. Before becoming the commander of the Fort McCoy garrison in July 2024, she served as the head of the reserve program in the Army Intelligence and Security Command at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

Earlier, the Pentagon dismissed Colonel Suzanne Myers from her post as commander of the Pituffik base after a letter in which she distanced herself from Vice President Vance's criticism of Denmark. Her comments, which did not reflect the position of the base, led to a loss of confidence.