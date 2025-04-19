$41.380.00
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
April 18, 05:00 PM

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Publications
Exclusives
Purges at the Pentagon: three high-ranking officials fired

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1456 views

Amid the investigation into the leak of classified information from the Pentagon, three high-ranking US Department of Defense officials have been fired. According to Politico, these are Darin Selnick, Colin Carroll, and Dan Caldwell, two of whom plan to sue.

Purges at the Pentagon: three high-ranking officials fired

Three high-ranking officials of the United States of America (USA) Department of Defense have been dismissed amid an investigation into the leak of secret information from the Pentagon. The publication Politico reports this with reference to informed sources, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that these are the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Secretary of Defense Darin Selnick, the Chief of Staff to the Deputy Secretary of Defense Stephen Feinberg – Colin Carroll, as well as Senior Advisor Dan Caldwell. 

Earlier this week, they were sent on leave in connection with the ongoing investigation into the leak of confidential information.

Caldwell, Carroll, Selnick, and Kasper declined to comment. Two of them stated that Carroll and Selnick plan to sue for wrongful dismissal

- states the Politico post.

In addition, as the publication writes, the Chief of Staff to the Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth will also leave his position in the coming days. However, as a high-ranking administration official reported, Joe Kasper will receive a different appointment within the ministry.

In March, it was Kasper who initiated an internal investigation into the leak of information related to military operational plans. This included, in particular, strategies concerning the Panama Canal, the movement of aircraft carriers in the Red Sea, Elon Musk's visit to the Pentagon, and the suspension of intelligence gathering regarding Ukraine.

Recall

One of the leading advisors to the US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Dan Caldwell, was expelled from the Pentagon after he was identified during the investigation into information leaks at the US Department of Defense.

The Pentagon has begun polygraphing employees after Musk's visit23.03.25, 06:29 • 55328 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Pete Hegseth
United States Department of Defense
Elon Musk
United States
Ukraine
