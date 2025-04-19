Purges at the Pentagon: three high-ranking officials fired

Three high-ranking officials of the United States of America (USA) Department of Defense have been dismissed amid an investigation into the leak of secret information from the Pentagon. The publication Politico reports this with reference to informed sources, reports UNN.

It is noted that these are the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Secretary of Defense Darin Selnick, the Chief of Staff to the Deputy Secretary of Defense Stephen Feinberg – Colin Carroll, as well as Senior Advisor Dan Caldwell.

Earlier this week, they were sent on leave in connection with the ongoing investigation into the leak of confidential information.

Caldwell, Carroll, Selnick, and Kasper declined to comment. Two of them stated that Carroll and Selnick plan to sue for wrongful dismissal - states the Politico post.

In addition, as the publication writes, the Chief of Staff to the Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth will also leave his position in the coming days. However, as a high-ranking administration official reported, Joe Kasper will receive a different appointment within the ministry.

In March, it was Kasper who initiated an internal investigation into the leak of information related to military operational plans. This included, in particular, strategies concerning the Panama Canal, the movement of aircraft carriers in the Red Sea, Elon Musk's visit to the Pentagon, and the suspension of intelligence gathering regarding Ukraine.

