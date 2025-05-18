Russia Detains Oil Tanker Belonging to NATO Member: Details of the Incident

russia detained an oil tanker belonging to and departing from NATO member states, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

The Greek vessel Green Admire was leaving Sillamäe, an Estonian port on the Baltic Sea, using a designated shipping channel that crosses Russian waters, the Estonian Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry said it had warned NATO allies about the incident.

"Today's incident shows that russia continues to behave unpredictably," Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said.

"I have also informed our allies about the event."

Green Admire is now anchored off the Russian island of Gogland, according to Marine Traffic, a vessel tracking website.

The vessel was en route to Rotterdam with Estonian shale oil, the Estonian Transport Administration said.

The shipping channel from Sillamäe through Russian territorial waters was established under an agreement between Estonia, Finland and russia to avoid shallow waters in Estonian waters, the administration said.

Vessels entering and leaving the port will now be routed through Estonian territorial waters, it added.

On Thursday, Estonia said russia sent a fighter jet into NATO airspace over the Baltic Sea after attempting to stop a tanker bound for russia that is believed to be part of the so-called "shadow fleet" used by Moscow to circumvent sanctions.

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen