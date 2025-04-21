$41.400.01
Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy
04:24 PM • 17437 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
02:32 PM • 52644 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

01:43 PM • 35197 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
01:37 PM • 33552 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 35803 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 28398 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM • 23860 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM • 63919 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
April 21, 09:18 AM • 38961 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

April 21, 08:55 AM • 53092 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Is the White House looking for a new head of the Pentagon instead of Hegseth? What do they say in the White House?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3882 views

According to media reports, the White House is looking for a replacement for the head of the Pentagon due to accusations of disclosing details of the attack on the Houthis to close associates. The White House called this "fake news", stating that the president fully supports Pete Hegseth.

Is the White House looking for a new head of the Pentagon instead of Hegseth? What do they say in the White House?

The White House is looking for a new Pentagon head instead of Pete Hegseth, who was accused of sharing details of the March attack on Iran-linked Yemeni Houthis in a message group that included his wife, brother, and personal lawyer. The White House said it was "fake news." UNN writes about this with reference to NPR and White House press secretary Caroline Leavitt.

The White House has begun the process of searching for a new Secretary of Defense. Hegseth shared details ahead of the strikes in Yemen last month with his wife and brother in a Signal chat on his personal phone, minutes after a senior US military official reported it.

- writes the publication.

Caroline Leavitt stated that the information is incorrect.

This story is completely fake news, based on one anonymous source who clearly has no idea what they are talking about. As the President said this morning, he strongly supports Hegseth

- Leavitt wrote.

Recall

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth shared details of the March attack on Iran-linked Yemeni Houthis in a message group that included his wife, brother, and personal lawyer.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

