Is the White House looking for a new head of the Pentagon instead of Hegseth? What do they say in the White House?

The White House is looking for a new Pentagon head instead of Pete Hegseth, who was accused of sharing details of the March attack on Iran-linked Yemeni Houthis in a message group that included his wife, brother, and personal lawyer. The White House said it was "fake news." UNN writes about this with reference to NPR and White House press secretary Caroline Leavitt.

The White House has begun the process of searching for a new Secretary of Defense. Hegseth shared details ahead of the strikes in Yemen last month with his wife and brother in a Signal chat on his personal phone, minutes after a senior US military official reported it. - writes the publication.

Caroline Leavitt stated that the information is incorrect.

This story is completely fake news, based on one anonymous source who clearly has no idea what they are talking about. As the President said this morning, he strongly supports Hegseth - Leavitt wrote.

