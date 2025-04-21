Is the White House looking for a new head of the Pentagon instead of Hegseth? What do they say in the White House?
According to media reports, the White House is looking for a replacement for the head of the Pentagon due to accusations of disclosing details of the attack on the Houthis to close associates. The White House called this "fake news", stating that the president fully supports Pete Hegseth.
The White House is looking for a new Pentagon head instead of Pete Hegseth, who was accused of sharing details of the March attack on Iran-linked Yemeni Houthis in a message group that included his wife, brother, and personal lawyer. The White House said it was "fake news." UNN writes about this with reference to NPR and White House press secretary Caroline Leavitt.
The White House has begun the process of searching for a new Secretary of Defense. Hegseth shared details ahead of the strikes in Yemen last month with his wife and brother in a Signal chat on his personal phone, minutes after a senior US military official reported it.
Caroline Leavitt stated that the information is incorrect.
This story is completely fake news, based on one anonymous source who clearly has no idea what they are talking about. As the President said this morning, he strongly supports Hegseth
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth shared details of the March attack on Iran-linked Yemeni Houthis in a message group that included his wife, brother, and personal lawyer.