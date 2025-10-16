Steve Jobs to be the face of a new US dollar coin in 2026
As part of the American Innovation program, the US Mint will issue a dollar coin featuring Steve Jobs in 2026. The coin will represent California and will bear Jobs' quote "Make something wonderful."
In 2026, the US Mint will issue a special $1 coin featuring Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. It will be part of the American Innovation program, which since 2018 has honored technological innovations in all US states and territories. This time, the coin will represent California – Jobs' home state. This is reported by Techspot, writes UNN.
Details
The obverse of the coin depicts a young Jobs sitting cross-legged against a backdrop of hills and oak trees. His quote "Create something wonderful" is placed around him. According to the Mint, the design symbolizes Jobs' desire to create technologies that feel organic and natural, similar to the environment.
In addition to Jobs, three more American Innovation dollar coins are planned for release next year, including one dedicated to the Cray-1 supercomputer in Wisconsin. Previous releases have already honored famous inventions and technologies: the light bulb for New Jersey, Ralph Baer's "Handball" video game for New Hampshire, the Hubble telescope for Maryland, and NASA astronauts for Texas.
The coins will be available for purchase in the US Mint's online store. The issuance of such commemorative coins will continue until 2032.
For reference
Steve Jobs, along with Steve Wozniak, founded Apple and introduced the Apple I and Apple II computers in the mid-1970s, which revolutionized the home PC market.
In 1984, Jobs unveiled the first Macintosh with a mouse and graphical interface, and in 2001, the iconic iPod, which changed the music industry. His subsequent innovations – the iPhone and iPad – became defining for modern technologies.
Jobs died in 2011 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, and ten years later received a posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom.
