NBU issued a new 10-hryvnia coin in honor of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The National Bank of Ukraine has unveiled a new circulating commemorative coin with a face value of 10 hryvnias, honoring the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – the youngest branch of the military, established in 2024. The coin continues the series "Armed Forces of Ukraine" and symbolizes the technological superiority and intelligence of the Ukrainian military. This was reported by the NBU, writes UNN.

The presentation was attended by Deputy Governor of the NBU Oleksiy Shaban and acting commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Major Oleksandr Tarasenko.

The Unmanned Systems Forces are a symbol of innovation, technological superiority, and the intelligence of our military. In a short time, the soldiers of this branch of service have proven: youth is not about inexperience, but about courage and determination that allow us to outpace the aggressor – emphasized Oleksiy Shaban.

According to him, the creation of a new branch of the military was "another step towards modernizing the Armed Forces of Ukraine and forming a new military culture, where intelligence and technology determine superiority."

Major Oleksandr Tarasenko emphasized that despite their relatively small number, drone forces have a tangible impact on the course of the war: "Our servicemen constitute only 3% of the total army strength, but are already capable of hitting every third target on the battlefield. We are not just engaged in unmanned systems – we are changing the very conditions of warfare."

Coin design

The obverse is made in the standard style of circulating coins from 2018.

The reverse depicts the emblem of the Unmanned Systems Forces – a stylized steel swallow, symbolizing technology, speed, and maneuverability. Additionally, the inscriptions "Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine" and the formation's motto: "Our weapon is intellect" are placed.

It is planned to gradually introduce almost 10 million such coins into circulation.

