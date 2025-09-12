$41.310.10
The NBU issued a coin in honor of the conductor who introduced the world to the famous "Shchedryk"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

The 2-hryvnia coin made of nickel silver honors the outstanding choral conductor who first introduced "Shchedryk" to the world and popularized Ukrainian music abroad.

The NBU issued a coin in honor of the conductor who introduced the world to the famous "Shchedryk"

The National Bank of Ukraine has dedicated a commemorative coin to the outstanding choirmaster Oleksandr Koshyts, who first introduced the Ukrainian work "Shchedryk" to the world, now known as "Carol of the Bells." The coin continues the series "Outstanding Personalities of Ukraine" and marks the 150th anniversary of the artist's birth. This was reported by the NBU, writes UNN.

Details

The NBU's statement says that in 1919, Koshyts founded the Ukrainian Republican Chapel – a professional choir that toured more than 17 countries and gave about 600 concerts over five years, popularizing Ukrainian music, folk songs, and spiritual works on the world stage.

His unique conducting style – without a baton, using only his eyes, hands, and facial expressions – captivated audiences and helped Ukrainian songs "take flight" abroad.

The commemorative coin, with a face value of 2 hryvnias, is made of cupronickel. The obverse depicts the chapel's tour route with silhouettes of swallows as a symbol of the spiritual flight of Ukrainian music, while the reverse features a portrait of Koshyts with an emphasis on his hands, which served as the conductor's main instrument.

The obverse of the coin depicts a composition symbolizing the touring activities of the Ukrainian Republican Chapel under the direction of Oleksandr Koshyts. The central place is occupied by a stylized map of the tour route, on which the names of the cities where the chapel performed are marked

- the NBU's statement reads.

Circulation – up to 50,000 pieces in souvenir packaging. Artists: Volodymyr Taran, Oleksandr Kharuk, Serhiy Kharuk, and the sculptor was Volodymyr Atamanchuk.

The coin will be available for purchase from September 16, 2025, in the NBU's online store and through distributor banks, a list of which is available on the National Bank's website.

Recall

The National Bank of Ukraine issued a commemorative set of silver coins "State Symbols of Ukraine." The set is dedicated to the coat of arms, flag, and anthem, emphasizing their importance for the unity and memory of Ukrainians.

In 2025, the NBU withdrew over 455.8 million worn-out banknotes, primarily denominations of 200 and 500 hryvnias, due to physical wear and tear and the replacement of old designs. As of August 1, 2025, over 2.57 billion banknotes totaling 858.62 billion hryvnias were in circulation.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyCulture
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine