US proposes commemorative coin with portrait of deceased Charlie Kirk

In the United States of America, it was proposed to issue a commemorative silver coin with the portrait of the deceased conservative activist Charlie Kirk, which potentially violates a century-old tradition of national currency. This is reported by Newsweek, according to UNN.

Two Republican US congressmen announced plans to honor the memory of the deceased conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The bill obliges the US Treasury to print 400,000 silver dollar coins with Kirk's image - the post says.

According to Congressmen August Pfluger of Texas and Abraham Hamadeh of Arizona, in addition to Kirk's image, the coins will feature his full name, as well as the inscription: "Well done, good and faithful servant." In addition, the year of issue - 2026 - will be indicated.

Pfluger called Kirk a "conservative titan" and emphasized that such a coin would make him the youngest American ever to be honored on official US currency.

In turn, Hamadeh added that the activist's life should be "passed down as a legacy to future generations."

The coin bill must go through the standard legislative procedure in Congress. If it is supported, a unique commemorative series will be issued in the US, which will become a symbol of Charlie Kirk's legacy.

It is important that the law of 1866 prohibits depicting living people on American banknotes and coins, so if the initiative is adopted, Kirk will become an exception - because he will be posthumously recognized among the founders and presidents who are already depicted on the currency.

On Wednesday, September 10, conservative activist Charlie Kirk died after an assassination attempt.

