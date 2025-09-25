US proposes commemorative coin with portrait of deceased Charlie Kirk

$41.380.00
48.800.07
ukenru
September 24, 06:42 PM • 17980 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 29337 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 30694 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 30866 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
September 24, 11:17 AM • 30927 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
September 24, 11:04 AM • 47137 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
September 24, 10:07 AM • 21095 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
September 24, 08:38 AM • 42172 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
September 24, 07:25 AM • 19095 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
September 24, 06:56 AM • 19193 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
1.8m/s
75%
759mm
Popular news
Trump replaced Biden's portrait with an autopen device in the West Wing of the White HouseVideoSeptember 24, 07:05 PM • 4774 views
In Rivne, a 16-year-old girl died after jumping from a dormitory window, an investigation has been launched - policeVideoSeptember 24, 07:18 PM • 5146 views
122 combat engagements took place on the front, occupiers used over 2.4 thousand drones - General StaffSeptember 24, 07:54 PM • 2288 views
Over 60 countries confirmed that Crimea is Ukraine, the occupation will never be recognized12:56 AM • 4830 views
ATESH agent destroyed a fuel truck and a UAZ in a military unit near BerdianskVideo02:45 AM • 3690 views
Publications
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challengesSeptember 24, 11:04 AM • 47153 views
WHO warned of a global drug problem that will affect millions. What happenedSeptember 24, 09:04 AM • 46235 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
September 24, 08:38 AM • 42179 views
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhotoSeptember 24, 05:30 AM • 51908 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhotoSeptember 24, 05:16 AM • 60272 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Emmanuel Macron
Mustafa Dzhemilev
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
Crimea
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 42730 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 102409 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 61709 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 75352 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 126930 views
Actual
YouTube
Spotify
MiG-31
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

US proposes commemorative coin with portrait of deceased Charlie Kirk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

Two Republican US congressmen are proposing to issue 400,000 silver dollar coins featuring the image of deceased conservative activist Charlie Kirk. This potentially violates a century-old tradition of national currency, as an 1866 law prohibits depicting living people on American banknotes and coins.

US proposes commemorative coin with portrait of deceased Charlie Kirk

In the United States of America, it was proposed to issue a commemorative silver coin with the portrait of the deceased conservative activist Charlie Kirk, which potentially violates a century-old tradition of national currency. This is reported by Newsweek, according to UNN.

Details

Two Republican US congressmen announced plans to honor the memory of the deceased conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The bill obliges the US Treasury to print 400,000 silver dollar coins with Kirk's image

- the post says.

According to Congressmen August Pfluger of Texas and Abraham Hamadeh of Arizona, in addition to Kirk's image, the coins will feature his full name, as well as the inscription: "Well done, good and faithful servant." In addition, the year of issue - 2026 - will be indicated.

Pfluger called Kirk a "conservative titan" and emphasized that such a coin would make him the youngest American ever to be honored on official US currency.

In turn, Hamadeh added that the activist's life should be "passed down as a legacy to future generations."

The coin bill must go through the standard legislative procedure in Congress. If it is supported, a unique commemorative series will be issued in the US, which will become a symbol of Charlie Kirk's legacy.

It is important that the law of 1866 prohibits depicting living people on American banknotes and coins, so if the initiative is adopted, Kirk will become an exception - because he will be posthumously recognized among the founders and presidents who are already depicted on the currency.

Recall

On Wednesday, September 10, conservative activist Charlie Kirk died after an assassination attempt.    

NBU eases currency restrictions: affecting small businesses and Ukrainians abroad18.09.25, 13:43 • 3010 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Arizona
United States Department of the Treasury
United States Congress
Texas
United States