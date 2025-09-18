NBU eases currency restrictions: affecting small businesses and Ukrainians abroad

$41.190.02
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 11294 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
09:29 AM • 9100 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
08:50 AM • 10139 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 17686 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
06:08 AM • 13121 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 39381 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16
September 17, 05:46 PM • 41983 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 32638 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
September 17, 03:01 PM • 31461 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
"Movement has begun": Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions gives forecast for 19th EU package against Russia
September 18, 02:08 AM
Enemy attack on Kyiv region: warehouse premises caught fire in Boryspil district
September 18, 02:24 AM
The only one who was against the war with Ukraine: ISW revealed the reasons for the dismissal of Dmitry Kozak, deputy head of the Russian Presidential Administration
September 18, 02:59 AM
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creation
September 18, 05:59 AM
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own front
September 18, 08:58 AM
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?
September 18, 11:39 AM
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:39 AM
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 11294 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own front
September 17, 08:58 AM
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 17, 07:58 AM
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 17686 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16
September 17, 07:21 PM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Keir Starmer
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Ukraine
United States
France
Canada
State Border of Ukraine
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creation
September 18, 05:59 AM
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to Europe
September 17, 06:36 PM
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartment
September 17, 05:52 PM
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000
September 17, 05:24 PM
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and Anyma
September 16, 02:15 PM
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
WhatsApp
YouTube
E-6 Mercury

NBU eases currency restrictions: affecting small businesses and Ukrainians abroad

Kyiv • UNN

 • 552 views

The National Bank of Ukraine is easing currency restrictions for small businesses and to support Ukrainians abroad. Starting September 18, postal operators and international transport carriers will be able to make cross-border transfers to pay customs duties to the United States.

NBU eases currency restrictions: affecting small businesses and Ukrainians abroad

The National Bank of Ukraine is once again easing currency restrictions, the regulator announced on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"The National Bank of Ukraine is easing currency restrictions to facilitate the work of small businesses in Ukraine and support Ukrainians abroad during the war. At the same time, the changes will not have a significant impact on exchange rate dynamics and the level of international reserves," the statement says.

From September 18, postal operators and international transport carriers, as noted, will be able to make cross-border transfers to pay customs duties, the ultimate recipients of which are the customs / tax authorities of the United States.

The NBU also clarified changes regarding the application of limits for client operations outside Ukraine from hryvnia accounts using personal and corporate electronic payment instruments.

The clarifications concern the use of limits depending on the status of an individual - a bank client who simultaneously has different accounts in the bank, opened both for business activities and for personal needs, the National Bank noted.

NBU eases currency restrictions: includes foreign currency transfers abroad06.08.25, 11:12 • 5188 views

State Border of Ukraine
National Bank of Ukraine
United States
Ukraine