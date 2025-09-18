NBU eases currency restrictions: affecting small businesses and Ukrainians abroad

The National Bank of Ukraine is once again easing currency restrictions, the regulator announced on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"The National Bank of Ukraine is easing currency restrictions to facilitate the work of small businesses in Ukraine and support Ukrainians abroad during the war. At the same time, the changes will not have a significant impact on exchange rate dynamics and the level of international reserves," the statement says.

From September 18, postal operators and international transport carriers, as noted, will be able to make cross-border transfers to pay customs duties, the ultimate recipients of which are the customs / tax authorities of the United States.

The NBU also clarified changes regarding the application of limits for client operations outside Ukraine from hryvnia accounts using personal and corporate electronic payment instruments.

The clarifications concern the use of limits depending on the status of an individual - a bank client who simultaneously has different accounts in the bank, opened both for business activities and for personal needs, the National Bank noted.

NBU eases currency restrictions: includes foreign currency transfers abroad