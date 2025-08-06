NBU eases currency restrictions: includes foreign currency transfers abroad

$41.680.11
48.090.26
ukenru
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 6560 views
Mass poisoning in a camp in Lviv region: 41 people already in hospital, including 39 children
07:56 AM • 13977 views
Government appointed Tsyvinsky as director of BEB - Svyrydenko
06:38 AM • 16550 views
A year ago, the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces began: Syrsky named Russia's losses
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 87629 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 02:18 PM • 73219 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
August 5, 12:15 PM • 145075 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
Exclusive
August 5, 10:48 AM • 86779 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
August 5, 10:24 AM • 161463 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto
August 5, 10:08 AM • 67387 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of DefensePhoto
August 5, 09:54 AM • 49993 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
3m/s
53%
751mm
Popular news
Occupiers simulate tourist season in occupied territories - CNSAugust 6, 12:56 AM • 22018 views
Full occupation of the Gaza Strip by Israel: UN made a statementAugust 6, 02:24 AM • 19674 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff arrived in Moscow05:16 AM • 15199 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - Media05:58 AM • 15489 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media07:07 AM • 11274 views
Publications
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 87646 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?PhotoAugust 5, 12:15 PM • 145092 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr regionAugust 5, 10:45 AM • 137778 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhotoAugust 5, 10:24 AM • 161473 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energizeAugust 5, 05:35 AM • 139234 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Yulia Svyrydenko
Karol Nawrocki
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Kursk Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media07:07 AM • 11448 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - Media05:58 AM • 15655 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 77777 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 98233 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 89095 views
Actual
WhatsApp
ChatGPT
M777 howitzer
Shahed-136
Brent Crude

NBU eases currency restrictions: includes foreign currency transfers abroad

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1722 views

The National Bank of Ukraine is implementing a new package of currency liberalization. The changes will allow the repatriation of dividends for 2023, expand hedging opportunities, and simplify external loans.

NBU eases currency restrictions: includes foreign currency transfers abroad

The National Bank of Ukraine is easing some currency restrictions, changes include dividend repatriation, expanded hedging, currency transfers abroad, and unification of loan regulation, the NBU reported, writes UNN.

Details

"The National Bank of Ukraine is easing a number of currency restrictions. The new package of currency liberalization is designed to provide businesses with incentives and opportunities without creating significant additional demand in the Ukrainian foreign exchange market," the statement said.

Almost all changes, as indicated, come into effect on August 6, 2025. The exception is the permission to return mistakenly transferred funds from abroad in foreign currency, which will take effect on August 7, 2025.

  • businesses will be able to repatriate dividends for 2023. This is possible within the current limit - 1 million euros equivalent per month. This means that companies will be able to repatriate profits from activities starting from January 1, 2023 (previously - only from 2024).

    "According to NBU estimates, this will not generate significant additional demand for currency," the regulator noted.

    • opportunities for hedging currency risks are expanding. This measure is part of the IMF program. It allows for operations with banks to sell currency for hryvnias on a "forward" basis without delivery of the underlying asset. Resident clients (legal entities and individual entrepreneurs) will be able to buy currency from banks on a "forward" basis with delivery of the underlying asset to hedge the risk of currency exchange rate changes for import operations.

      "The bank will be able to conduct such operations only within the volume of foreign currency that it buys on a "forward" basis from other clients, so these changes will not put pressure on the foreign exchange market," the NBU stated.

      • changes are being made regarding foreign currency transfers abroad. Legal entities and individuals will be allowed to return mistakenly transferred funds in currency that were credited to client accounts. The request for return must be submitted within three business days from the date of receipt of the notification of the erroneous transfer to the bank from the non-resident bank. Resident maritime agents will be able to transfer funds abroad to return unused funds in currency received from non-resident shipowners or other principals.
        • steps are being introduced to support the domestic jewelry industry. Legal entities and individual entrepreneurs in the retail sale of jewelry will be allowed to purchase bank metals for non-cash hryvnias under certain conditions.

          "Pressure on the foreign exchange market will be limited, given that the purchase of bank metals through official channels will reduce the volume of the gray market," the National Bank noted.

          • approaches to regulating external loans are being unified. The changes concern loans provided by a pool of foreign creditors, which includes an international financial organization (IFO). Enterprises will be able to service and repay such loans not only to the IFO but also to other participants in the credit pool if they are first-class foreign banks with a rating no lower than "A". Permission is provided to transfer funds from Ukraine to satisfy recourse claims of foreign guarantors, sureties, and insurers who have already paid the obligations of the resident borrower under such loans.
            • The NBU continues to implement stimulating currency liberalization:
              1. The list of operations that resident legal entities can carry out beyond the established limits within the investment limit is being expanded - dividend repatriation will be added to them.
                1. Incentives will be provided to businesses that support the Armed Forces of Ukraine - resident legal entities will be allowed a number of cross-border transfers beyond the established limits within the amount equivalent to the funds transferred by them from August 7 in national or foreign currency to the NBU special account for collecting funds to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
                  1. Conditions are being created for the conversion of the resident borrower's debt under an external loan into a non-resident's contribution to the authorized capital of this resident.

                    How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice18.06.25, 09:55 • 67575 views

                    Julia Shramko

                    EconomyFinance
                    International Monetary Fund
                    National Bank of Ukraine
                    Armed Forces of Ukraine
                    Ukraine