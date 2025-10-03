$41.280.05
US plans to issue coins with Trump's image

Kyiv • UNN

 • 722 views

The US Treasury Department is considering a plan to mint new $1 coins featuring President Donald Trump. This will be part of the celebration of America's 250th anniversary.

US plans to issue coins with Trump's image

The US Treasury Department plans to issue $1 coins featuring President Donald Trump for the country's 250th anniversary. This is reported by FOX Business, according to UNN.

The US Treasury Department is considering a plan to mint new $1 coins featuring President Donald Trump as part of efforts to commemorate America's 250th anniversary.

- the publication writes.

As a spokesman for the US Treasury Department told the publication, "the facts are clear: under the historic leadership of President Donald Trump, our country is entering its 250th anniversary stronger, more prosperous, and better than ever."

The draft coin depicts Trump in front of an American flag with a raised fist, bearing a resemblance to a widely circulated photograph of Trump reacting to an ear injury during an assassination attempt last year in Pennsylvania, when he was escorted off stage by Secret Service agents.

- adds the publication.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada registered a bill to rename Ukrainian coins "kopiika" to "shah". This is intended to restore historical justice and de-Sovietize monetary circulation.

Antonina Tumanova

