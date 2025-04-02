Despite Ilon Musk's million-dollar spending spree: Democrat-backed judge wins Wisconsin Supreme Court election
Liberal candidate Susan Crawford won against the conservative, despite $25 million invested by Elon Musk. This will preserve the liberal majority in the state Supreme Court.
Susan Crawford's election to the Wisconsin Supreme Court on April 1 is a blow to Donald Trump and Elon Musk.
Susan Crawford, a liberal candidate for a leading position on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, overcame $25 million in spending from Elon Musk and defeated her conservative opponent in a race that became a "referendum of sorts" on the tech billionaire and his sharp criticism of the federal government, NYT reports with reference to Associated Press.
Tonight, the people of Wisconsin stood up and said loudly that justice is priceless: our courts are not for sale
Crawford celebrated the victory to loud applause, without directly mentioning Elon Musk. It should be noted that the richest man in the world, Elon Musk, invested millions of dollars in this race, and also actively campaigned in his social network X, trying to incline the majority in the Supreme Court of Wisconsin to the side of conservatives.
Judge Crawford of Dane County defeated the conservative candidate, Judge Brad Schimel of Waukesha County, who received Trump's support in the final stage of the campaign. Thus, Crawford won a ten-year term and managed to maintain a liberal majority in the state Supreme Court, divided between a Democratic governor and a House of Representatives with a Republican majority.
Currently, the court includes four progressive judges and three conservative judges - that is why Crawford's victory will allow to maintain a progressive majority.
In Wisconsin, a referendum supported by Republicans was held by an overwhelming majority to enshrine the voter identification requirement in the state's constitution. During the day, Republicans retained two seats in the House of Representatives after Jimmy Patronis' victory in Florida's 1st District and Randy Fine's victory in the 6th District, providing more opportunities to advance the agenda of White House resident Donald Trump.
The US Court of Appeals has allowed Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency to reduce staff at USAID. The administration plans to terminate the agency's independent operations by September.
