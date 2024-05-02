Police shoot student outside Wisconsin school after report of someone with a gun - AP

Police shot and killed a student near a high school in the US state of Wisconsin on Wednesday after receiving a report of someone with a gun, the state attorney general said at a law enforcement briefing on the shooting, which sent children fleeing and prompted the introduction of an hour-long lockdown of local schools, UNN reports citing AP.

Details

Earlier, authorities said the active shooter, who never made it inside the building, was "neutralized" near Mount Goreb High School, about 40 kilometers west of the state capital, Madison. State Attorney General Josh Kaul told reporters in the evening that no one else was injured and that the investigation was ongoing.

"This incident happened in the open. In this case, the subject did not enter the building," he said.

Authorities described the student as a male minor, but did not specify his age or which school in the Mount Horeb district he attended.

Kaul refused to answer several questions about what happened after police responded, including whether the student fired a weapon, what type of weapon he had, and whether he tried to break into the school. Authorities said that several Mount Holyoke officers with body cameras fired their weapons, but did not say how many.

The police remained at the scene for several hours, while the students were kept locked indoors until late in the evening and then slowly released to their relatives.

