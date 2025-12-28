China bans Tesla-style retractable door handles over passenger safety concerns

Starting in 2027, cars sold in China will have manual door releases due to electronic handle failures during accidents. This was reported by Autoblog, according to UNN.

Details

As of January 1, 2027, retractable door handles for electric vehicles, which are known to be on all Tesla models, will no longer be allowed on new cars sold in China. Regulators argue that exclusively electric mechanisms can be dangerous for passengers during collisions or power loss.

"China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology recently published draft regulations requiring all vehicles weighing up to 3.5 tons to have both internal and external handles with mechanical emergency release," the publication writes.

If the battery or wiring is disconnected as a result of a collision, the doors must still be able to be opened manually. Many electric vehicles already have mechanical release handles inside the cabin, but owners often find them difficult to locate or operate under pressure – sometimes they don't work at all.

While these regulations will affect several brands, including BYD and Mercedes-Benz, Tesla has been at the center of the discussion, as all Tesla models use hidden, electronically controlled handles that blend into the bodywork.

15 people died in US accidents where Tesla doors wouldn't open - Bloomberg

Recall

US federal road safety authorities have launched an investigation into emergency door opening mechanisms in some Tesla Model 3 cars. This is due to a petition from an owner who claims to have been locked in his car.