09:00 AM
Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy
December 27, 08:03 PM
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
December 27, 07:34 PM
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used for
December 27, 05:54 PM
Putin will not abandon territorial claims in Ukraine: goals extend beyond occupied regions - Atlantic Council
December 27, 03:52 PM
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting: Europe and US expect unexpected scenarios - CNN
December 27, 01:53 PM
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat work
December 27, 11:54 AM
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
December 27, 06:01 AM
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishes
China bans Tesla-style retractable door handles over passenger safety concerns

Kyiv • UNN

 16 views

From 2027, cars sold in China will have manual door unlocking due to electronic handle failures during accidents. New regulations require all vehicles weighing up to 3.5 tons to have both internal and external handles with mechanical emergency release.

China bans Tesla-style retractable door handles over passenger safety concerns

Starting in 2027, cars sold in China will have manual door releases due to electronic handle failures during accidents. This was reported by Autoblog, according to UNN.

Details

As of January 1, 2027, retractable door handles for electric vehicles, which are known to be on all Tesla models, will no longer be allowed on new cars sold in China. Regulators argue that exclusively electric mechanisms can be dangerous for passengers during collisions or power loss.

"China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology recently published draft regulations requiring all vehicles weighing up to 3.5 tons to have both internal and external handles with mechanical emergency release," the publication writes.

If the battery or wiring is disconnected as a result of a collision, the doors must still be able to be opened manually. Many electric vehicles already have mechanical release handles inside the cabin, but owners often find them difficult to locate or operate under pressure – sometimes they don't work at all.

While these regulations will affect several brands, including BYD and Mercedes-Benz, Tesla has been at the center of the discussion, as all Tesla models use hidden, electronically controlled handles that blend into the bodywork.

15 people died in US accidents where Tesla doors wouldn't open - Bloomberg22.12.25, 13:01 • 3720 views

Recall

US federal road safety authorities have launched an investigation into emergency door opening mechanisms in some Tesla Model 3 cars. This is due to a petition from an owner who claims to have been locked in his car.

Alla Kiosak

