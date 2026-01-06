"The ChatGPT moment for physical AI is almost here": Nvidia unveils its technology for self-driving cars

$42.420.13
49.510.07
ukenru
11:59 AM • 3648 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
11:40 AM • 4548 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
09:58 AM • 20103 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
08:46 AM • 34683 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 38774 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 64662 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 117174 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 54184 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 52711 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 47358 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Rubrics
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Usman oil depot is on fire in Lipetsk region after drone attackVideoJanuary 6, 03:52 AM • 23013 views
Thailand again accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefireJanuary 6, 05:19 AM • 24441 views
"Spewing hot air" about "zones of influence" and "sick fantasies of losers": MFA and CCD reacted to a publication about Russia's hopes after the US operation in Venezuela08:04 AM • 29961 views
US prepares Greenland deal to boost influence on island - The Economist09:19 AM • 25393 views
Ukraine to be covered by snowfalls, blizzards, and sharp cold snap down to -23°C11:20 AM • 32401 views
Publications
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anyway11:35 AM • 5234 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 46116 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 117175 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 70143 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 134057 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mette Frederiksen
Emmanuel Macron
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
Paris
Greenland
UNN Lite
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' reboot12:31 PM • 996 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 27042 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 71178 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 64467 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 59937 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Film
Bild

"The ChatGPT moment for physical AI is almost here": Nvidia unveils its technology for self-driving cars

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

Nvidia has unveiled its Alpamayo technology for self-driving cars, which will provide "logic" in autonomous vehicles. The company is collaborating with Mercedes to create a self-driving car that will appear in the US in the coming months.

"The ChatGPT moment for physical AI is almost here": Nvidia unveils its technology for self-driving cars

Nvidia has announced the integration of its technology into self-driving cars, aiming to expand the range of physical products into which AI can be integrated, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

Speaking at the annual CES technology conference in Las Vegas, company head Jensen Huang stated that the automotive technology, named Alpamayo, will bring "reasoning" to autonomous vehicles.

This will allow cars to "reason through rare scenarios, drive safely in complex conditions, and explain their decisions," Huang said.

He added that Nvidia is working with Mercedes to create a self-driving car based on this technology, which will be released in the US in the coming months, and then appear in Europe and Asia.

Nvidia chips have fueled the AI revolution, although until now the main focus has been on the software they support, such as ChatGPT.

However, leading technology companies are now increasingly looking for hardware, i.e., physical products such as cars, in which AI could be used.

In his signature black leather jacket, Huang told an audience of hundreds that the project had taught Nvidia "a tremendous amount of things" about how to help partners build robotic systems.

"The ChatGPT moment for physical AI is almost here," Huang said.

"NVIDIA's shift to large-scale AI and leveraging AI systems as a competitive advantage will help it significantly outpace competitors," said Paolo Pescatore, a PP Foresight analyst from Las Vegas.

"Alpamayo is a profound shift for NVIDIA, moving from a predominantly computational product to a platform provider for physical AI ecosystems," he noted.

Shares of the AI chip developer rose slightly in after-hours trading after Huang's presentation.

It showed a video demonstration of an AI-powered Mercedes-Benz driving through San Francisco, while a passenger sitting behind the wheel kept their hands on their lap.

"It behaves so naturally because it was trained directly by human demonstrators," Huang said, "but in every single scenario… it tells you what it intends to do and reasons about what it intends to do."

Alpamayo is an open-source artificial intelligence model whose base code is now available on the Hugging Face machine learning platform, where autonomous vehicle researchers can access it for free and retrain the model, Huang said.

"Our goal is that someday every car, every truck will be autonomous," he told the audience.

The project could threaten companies like Elon Musk's Tesla, which offers driver assistance software called Autopilot.

"This is what Tesla does," Musk wrote on social media after the Alpamayo announcement. "They will find that it is easy to achieve 99%, and then incredibly difficult to solve the long-tail distribution problem."

Like Tesla, Nvidia also plans to launch a robotaxi service by next year in partnership with a partner, but declined to name the partner or say where it would be located.

Nvidia is the world's most valuable publicly traded company, with a market capitalization of over $4.5 trillion.

Nvidia becomes the world's first company with a market capitalization of over $5 trillion – AI fueled record growth29.10.25, 16:55 • 3295 views

In October, it became the first company to reach the $5 trillion mark, but then lost value due to fears that AI demand was overinflated.

The company also announced that its Rubin AI chips are currently in production and are expected to be released later this year.

This long-awaited hardware could consume less power than Nvidia's current line of AI chips and could reduce the cost of developing the technology.

Nvidia to release Vera Rubin AI computing platform ahead of schedule06.01.26, 11:21 • 1940 views

Julia Shramko

