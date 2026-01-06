Nvidia to release Vera Rubin AI computing platform ahead of schedule

$42.420.13
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 14989 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 40868 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 74133 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 43389 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 44917 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 45133 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 111378 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 71565 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 96993 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
Exclusives
Faustin-Archange Touadéra wins third term as CAR presidentJanuary 5, 11:55 PM • 9122 views
Czech Foreign Minister met with Ukrainian Ambassador after scandal over Tomio Okamura's statementJanuary 6, 12:18 AM • 12159 views
White House prepares meetings with oil giants to develop Venezuela's resourcesJanuary 6, 12:19 AM • 9544 views
Comet destroyed mammoths and early American cultures: new evidence from scientistsJanuary 6, 01:01 AM • 10367 views
"Spewing hot air" about "zones of influence" and "sick fantasies of losers": MFA and CCD reacted to a publication about Russia's hopes after the US operation in Venezuela08:04 AM • 4256 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 22845 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 74136 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 46939 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 111379 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 167327 views
UNN Lite
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 14389 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 59961 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 54166 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 50429 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 58426 views
Nvidia to release Vera Rubin AI computing platform ahead of schedule

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

Nvidia is launching a new Vera Rubin computing platform in early 2026. It will include six chips that will form one AI supercomputer and will provide five times more computing resources for AI training than Blackwell.

Nvidia to release Vera Rubin AI computing platform ahead of schedule
Nvidia

Nvidia is starting 2026 with an early launch of its new Vera Rubin computing platform, after a record year for Rubin's GPU predecessor, Blackwell, fueled by an AI boom (or "bubble"), The Verge reports, writes UNN.

Details

During a press briefing ahead of his CES 2026 keynote, Dion Harris, Nvidia's Senior Director of High-Performance Computing and AI Infrastructure Solutions, described Vera Rubin as "six chips that make up one AI supercomputer."

These six chips include the Vera CPU, Rubin GPU, 6th generation NVLink switch, Connect-X9 network card, BlueField4 DPU, and Spectrum-X 102.4T CPO. The platform will support 3rd generation confidential computing and, according to Nvidia, will be the first reliable rack-scale computing platform.

Nvidia claims that the Rubin GPU is capable of providing five times more computing resources for AI training than Blackwell. The Vera Rubin architecture can generally train a large AI model using a "mixture of experts" (MOE) structure in the same amount of time as Blackwell, while using four times fewer GPUs and at one-seventh the cost per token.

Rubin's launch was initially expected later this year. Its earlier release comes just a couple of months after Nvidia reported record-high data center revenues, which grew 66 percent year-over-year. This growth is driven by demand for Blackwell and Blackwell Ultra GPUs, which set a high bar for Rubin's success and served as an indicator of the "AI bubble." Products and services powered by Rubin will be available from Nvidia partners starting in the second half of 2026.

Nvidia records record revenue of $57 billion and reassures about AI 'bubble'20.11.25, 11:59 • 3486 views

Julia Shramko

Technologies
Technology
Trend
Brand
Electricity