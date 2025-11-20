Nvidia records record revenue of $57 billion and reassures about AI 'bubble'

$42.090.00
48.740.05
ukenru
Exclusive
08:56 AM • 12863 views
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
08:40 AM • 13467 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in four regions, 24/7 schedules in all regions - Ministry of Energy
08:21 AM • 13193 views
Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children
07:57 AM • 14076 views
22 people are still being searched for in Ternopil after the Russian strike - ZelenskyyVideo
07:11 AM • 23330 views
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 26938 views
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
05:15 AM • 17569 views
Germany to provide Ukraine with long-range missile systems - Merz
November 20, 04:11 AM • 18205 views
Trump approved a 28-point secret peace plan between Russia and Ukraine - NBC News
November 19, 06:10 PM • 33641 views
Zelenskyy-Witkoff meeting in Turkey canceled due to 'unacceptable' US plan to end war - media
November 19, 04:13 PM • 47212 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.4m/s
87%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Not "all is lost," but "we will get through this period": Budanov on the current winter for UkraineNovember 20, 01:02 AM • 15558 views
"Remove the regime": an action demanding Trump's impeachment has started in WashingtonNovember 20, 03:05 AM • 15276 views
"This looks like an IPSO": Ukrainian diplomat Kyslytsya criticized Trump's plan to end the war08:01 AM • 11526 views
The case that blew up the state: how the situation around Mindich turned into legal chaos and a political explosion - analysis of the suspicion08:12 AM • 17307 views
Trump's plan for Ukraine: Russia to pay rent for Donbas, but the amount is not disclosed - The Telegraph08:42 AM • 5822 views
Publications
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
Exclusive
08:56 AM • 12863 views
The case that blew up the state: how the situation around Mindich turned into legal chaos and a political explosion - analysis of the suspicion08:12 AM • 17343 views
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto07:11 AM • 23330 views
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 26938 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
Exclusive
November 19, 02:24 PM • 59105 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Marco Rubio
Timur Mindich
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Ternopil
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 20893 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 44515 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 42593 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 43957 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 55686 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
Fox News
Heating

Nvidia records record revenue of $57 billion and reassures about AI 'bubble'

Kyiv • UNN

 • 998 views

Nvidia reported revenue of $57 billion in the third quarter, up 62% year-over-year. The company's GAAP net income was $32 billion, exceeding Wall Street expectations.

Nvidia records record revenue of $57 billion and reassures about AI 'bubble'
x.com/nvidianewsroom

Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang set an optimistic tone in the company's third-quarter earnings report. And, judging by the company's results, there is every reason for this - Nvidia reported revenue of $57 billion in the third quarter, which is 62% more than in the same quarter last year, writes UNN with reference to TechCrunch.

Details

The company's GAAP net income was $32 billion, up 65% year-over-year. Revenue and profit figures exceeded Wall Street expectations.

The revenue picture shows that the company is thriving largely due to its data center business. Nvidia's data center business revenue reached a record $51.2 billion, up 25% from the previous quarter and 66% from a year ago. The remaining $5.8 billion of Nvidia's revenue came from the gaming business with $4.2 billion in revenue. This is followed by sales in professional visualization and automotive.

Nvidia CFO Colette Kress, in a message to shareholders, noted that the growth of its data center business is driven by accelerated computing, powerful AI models, and agency applications. During the third-quarter earnings call, Kress reported that the company announced projects to build factories and AI infrastructure totaling 5 million GPUs last quarter.

"This demand spans all markets: communications service providers, government organizations, modern construction companies, and supercomputing centers, and includes many landmark projects," Kress said.

Blackwell Ultra, a GPU introduced in March and available in several configurations, has performed particularly well and is now a leader in the company. According to the company, previous versions of the Blackwell architecture have also been in high demand, which continues.

Huang said Blackwell GPU sales are "off the charts."

"Blackwell sales are off the charts, and cloud GPUs are sold out," Huang said in the company's third-quarter report. "Demand for computing power continues to accelerate and grow, both in training and inference, with each growing exponentially. We have entered a favorable AI development cycle. The AI ecosystem is rapidly scaling - new foundational model developers, AI startups, in more industries and in more countries. AI is everywhere, doing everything at once."

Kress noted that the company's H20 shipments - data center GPUs designed for generative AI and high-performance computing - totaled 50 million, a disappointing result due to the inability to sell to China.

Trump announced talks between Nvidia and China after meeting with Xi Jinping30.10.25, 09:33 • 3400 views

"Significant purchase orders this quarter never materialized due to geopolitical issues and increasing competition in the Chinese market," Kress noted. "While we are disappointed with the current situation that prevents us from supplying more competitive data center computing solutions to China, we are committed to continued engagement with the US and Chinese governments and will continue to advocate for America's ability to compete globally."

The publication notes that Nvidia forecasts further growth with projected revenue of $65 billion in the fourth quarter, which contributed to the company's stock price rising by more than 4% after the close of trading.

"Many people talk about an AI bubble," Jensen said during the company's earnings call. "In our view, we see something completely different."

Ukraine is creating sovereign artificial intelligence in cooperation with NVIDIA - Fedorov17.11.25, 10:40 • 3367 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Sanctions
Technology
Trend
Brand
China
United States