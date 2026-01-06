Global markets reach new highs amid tech boom and Venezuela developments - Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Asian stock markets opened on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, with confident growth, picking up the baton of the global rally. Investors are ignoring geopolitical tensions, focusing on buying shares of technology giants, which has led the MSCI index for global stocks to another historical peak. This is stated in the Bloomberg material, writes UNN.

Details

US indices showed solid growth: the S&P 500 added 0.6%, and the Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.8%. Market leaders were mega-capitalization companies, including Amazon and Tesla. Optimism is supported by expectations of a softening of Fed policy after a report on a significant reduction in US manufacturing activity in December.

Optimism about stocks remains unchanged. Market leadership must be completely distracted from Venezuela unless cascading geopolitical events occur. - commented Adrian Helfert, Chief Investment Officer at Westwood.

Venezuelan factor: oil and bonds

The capture of Nicolas Maduro by American troops caused a stormy reaction in the commodity and debt markets. The price of Brent crude oil rose by 1.7% to $61.76 per barrel after Donald Trump's statement about plans to revive the Venezuelan industry under US control.

Particular excitement is observed around the defaulted bonds of the state company PDVSA. Their value jumped to 23-33 cents per dollar, as investors expect a quick change of regime and debt restructuring.

Precious metals and macroeconomics

Uncertainty in Latin America pushed up safe-haven assets. Gold broke the $4400 per ounce mark, adding more than 2%, and silver soared by 5%.

The combination of momentum chasing and bounces reflects a more constructive tone than for much of 2025, with sentiment and positioning becoming decidedly less bearish. This optimism is clearly evident in options activity, where growth structures dominate. - noted Chris Murphy of Susquehanna International Group.

