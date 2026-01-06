$42.290.12
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
Global markets reach new highs amid tech boom and Venezuela developments - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

Asian stock markets opened higher, with the MSCI index for global equities reaching an all-time high. This happened amid the capture of Nicolás Maduro by US forces and rising oil prices and PDVSA default bonds.

Global markets reach new highs amid tech boom and Venezuela developments - Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Asian stock markets opened on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, with confident growth, picking up the baton of the global rally. Investors are ignoring geopolitical tensions, focusing on buying shares of technology giants, which has led the MSCI index for global stocks to another historical peak. This is stated in the Bloomberg material, writes UNN.

Details

US indices showed solid growth: the S&P 500 added 0.6%, and the Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.8%. Market leaders were mega-capitalization companies, including Amazon and Tesla. Optimism is supported by expectations of a softening of Fed policy after a report on a significant reduction in US manufacturing activity in December.

Trump's company launches its own cryptocurrency to incentivize shareholders31.12.25, 18:27 • 10994 views

Optimism about stocks remains unchanged. Market leadership must be completely distracted from Venezuela unless cascading geopolitical events occur.

- commented Adrian Helfert, Chief Investment Officer at Westwood.

Venezuelan factor: oil and bonds

The capture of Nicolas Maduro by American troops caused a stormy reaction in the commodity and debt markets. The price of Brent crude oil rose by 1.7% to $61.76 per barrel after Donald Trump's statement about plans to revive the Venezuelan industry under US control.

Record-breaking profitable year for the rich: world's top 10 billionaires increased their capital by $729 billion in a year – list25.12.25, 17:13 • 4890 views

Particular excitement is observed around the defaulted bonds of the state company PDVSA. Their value jumped to 23-33 cents per dollar, as investors expect a quick change of regime and debt restructuring.

Precious metals and macroeconomics

Uncertainty in Latin America pushed up safe-haven assets. Gold broke the $4400 per ounce mark, adding more than 2%, and silver soared by 5%.

The combination of momentum chasing and bounces reflects a more constructive tone than for much of 2025, with sentiment and positioning becoming decidedly less bearish. This optimism is clearly evident in options activity, where growth structures dominate.

- noted Chris Murphy of Susquehanna International Group. 

Zuckerberg's Meta acquires AI startup Manus, 'everyone was talking about' - media30.12.25, 12:15 • 3265 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Technology
Energy
Trend
Gold
Amazon
Federal Reserve
Tesla, Inc.
Nicolas Maduro
Bloomberg L.P.
Venezuela
Donald Trump
United States