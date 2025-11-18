$42.040.02
Human consciousness can be uploaded to Optimus robots - Musk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

Elon Musk stated that people will be able to upload their minds to Tesla's Optimus robot within 20 years. This will be possible through a combination of Optimus robots and the Neuralink brain-computer interface, which will allow the transfer of a "mind copy" into a robotic body.

Human consciousness can be uploaded to Optimus robots - Musk

Over the next 20 years, people will be able to upload their consciousness into the Optimus humanoid robot. This was stated by Elon Musk, reports UNN with reference to Yahoo Tech.

Details

At a Tesla shareholders' meeting, Elon Musk announced that within the next 20 years, people will be able to upload their minds into Tesla's Optimus humanoid robot. In his opinion, the creation of a digital copy of consciousness - including memories and personality traits - will be possible through a combination of Optimus robots and the Neuralink brain-computer interface. And this "mind copy" can then be transferred to a robotic body.

I think someday, if you want to be uploaded into a robot body, I think that will be possible.

- said Musk.

He emphasized that such a copy would not be completely identical to a human, as a mental snapshot cannot be exact and existence in a robot body would affect behavior.

Musk also noted that the idea of personal identity is not constant, as in natural conditions, a person changes over time. In his opinion, this raises the question of how accurately consciousness needs to be reproduced to be considered a continuation of the person.

Tesla Optimus is now cooking dinner and cleaning up: impressive robot skills 21.05.25, 11:17 • 2424 views

The Neuralink technology, which Musk mentioned in his response, involves the creation of implants that allow signals to be transmitted between the brain and a computer. In combination with Optimus robots, this forms the concept of human digital presence outside the biological body.

Musk is convinced that such robots can significantly change the social structure, in particular, help "end poverty." According to him, robots will take over physical labor, and people will be able to focus on creativity, education, and science. He also emphasized that Tesla aims to make Optimus so affordable that every family can have their own robot, and called this project "more important than the automotive business."

Optimus from Tesla impresses with dance moves in Elon Musk's new video13.05.25, 13:37 • 6812 views

Despite the futuristic nature of the statements, Musk insists that it is not about fantasy. He believes that the technologies currently being developed can potentially change the understanding of human existence in the future. In particular, what labor is, and what identity might look like in a world where consciousness is not limited by a biological body.

For now, the idea of consciousness transfer remains hypothetical, but Musk does not rule out its implementation within two decades. In this context, Optimus is seen not only as a technical product but also as a potential platform for radical changes in human interaction with technology.

For reference

Optimus is a bipedal Tesla robot introduced in 2021. It is about 173 cm tall, weighs 56 kg, and is designed to perform routine or dangerous tasks: transporting goods, assembling parts, helping around the house. Its artificial intelligence system is based on the same technology used in Tesla car autopilots. In the future, the company plans to make Optimus available for home use.

Recall

Elon Musk stated that Optimus robots will provide up to 80% of Tesla's value, despite declining electric car sales. Deliveries of robots to other companies may begin in the second half of 2026.

Tesla is losing market share: sales are falling due to competition, old models, and Musk's policies – Bloomberg24.10.25, 20:49 • 5327 views

Vita Zelenetska

Technologies
Technology
Tesla, Inc.
Neuralink
Elon Musk