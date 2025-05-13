Optimus from Tesla impresses with dance moves in Elon Musk's new video

Elon Musk shared a video of the Tesla Optimus humanoid robot performing a dance.

UNN reports with reference to a post on the X network on the page of Elon Musk.

Details

Technology magnate Elon Musk shared a video on his X account showing a dancing Optimus robot. It was previously known that the humanoid robot is gradually improving: the humanoid has "skills" such as caring for children, and Optimus is also able to clean the house. Overall, it has made significant progress since its announcement.

The video, shared recently, shows the robot dancing smoothly and is another testament to the significant leap in machine learning capabilities.

Recall

UNN reported that Elon Musk's Tesla introduced the next generation of its robot called Optimus Gen 2, which can help people in various fields such as manufacturing, construction, healthcare and entertainment