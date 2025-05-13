$41.540.01
CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin
12:11 PM • 1122 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
11:29 AM • 8264 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

10:48 AM • 16642 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

08:36 AM • 47033 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

07:44 AM • 34152 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 81716 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 88652 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 85876 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 62908 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 63107 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Optimus from Tesla impresses with dance moves in Elon Musk's new video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 760 views

Elon Musk has showcased a video of the dancing Optimus robot, which shows significant progress in machine learning. Previously, the robot could look after children and clean up.

Optimus from Tesla impresses with dance moves in Elon Musk's new video

Elon Musk shared a video of the Tesla Optimus humanoid robot performing a dance.

UNN reports with reference to a post on the X network on the page of Elon Musk.

Details

Technology magnate Elon Musk shared a video on his X account showing a dancing Optimus robot. It was previously known that the humanoid robot is gradually improving: the humanoid has "skills" such as caring for children, and Optimus is also able to clean the house. Overall, it has made significant progress since its announcement.

The video, shared recently, shows the robot dancing smoothly and is another testament to the significant leap in machine learning capabilities.

Recall

UNN reported that Elon Musk's Tesla introduced the next generation of its robot called Optimus Gen 2, which can help people in various fields such as manufacturing, construction, healthcare and entertainment

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Technologies
Tesla, Inc.
Elon Musk
