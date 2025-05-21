Tesla Optimus is now cooking dinner and cleaning up: impressive robot skills

$41.490.09
The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why
Exclusive
09:43 AM • 2872 views

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

Exclusive
09:21 AM • 10503 views

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 22053 views

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

05:00 AM • 77694 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

Exclusive
May 20, 02:51 PM • 64029 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
May 20, 02:05 PM • 110184 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
May 20, 12:52 PM • 205581 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM • 86043 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
May 20, 11:15 AM • 176178 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM • 65417 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

Popular news

ISW: Putin does not plan to negotiate with Zelenskyy - despite the promise given to Trump

May 21, 01:23 AM • 42908 views

Overnight, Russians Massively Attacked Sumy with "Shaheds": Consequences of the Strikes

May 21, 02:49 AM • 33424 views

Drones attacked Russian defense industry enterprises at night: details

06:43 AM • 26081 views

"Sort it out yourselves": NYT found out what Trump told Zelensky after the call with Putin

07:01 AM • 30209 views

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

07:20 AM • 38948 views
Publications

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

05:00 AM • 77694 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

May 20, 02:33 PM • 119757 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

May 20, 12:52 PM • 205581 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

May 20, 11:15 AM • 176178 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 240357 views
UNN Lite

"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

08:52 AM • 8940 views

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

07:20 AM • 39821 views

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 136600 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 101010 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 95357 views
Tesla Optimus is now cooking dinner and cleaning up: impressive robot skills

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

Tesla's humanoid robot Optimus has demonstrated the ability to cook dinner, clean up, and perform other everyday tasks. The robot is controlled by natural language instructions.

Tesla Optimus is now cooking dinner and cleaning up: impressive robot skills

Tesla has once again attracted the attention of the technology world with its humanoid robot Optimus. In new videos, the humanoid demonstrated the ability to perform everyday tasks with impressive efficiency.

UNN reports with reference to the Optimus page on the X network.

Details

Having demonstrated its amazing dancing skills in a series of videos, Optimus has also proven that it can clean and perform various actions to prepare dinner. And all this - with great skill, as for a humanoid robot.

Guided by natural language instructions, Optimus empties the trash can, washes the table with a scoop and brush, and tears a paper towel. In addition, the Tesla robot stirs food in a saucepan and vacuums.

Humanoids in China's everyday life: embodied AI is changing the country and affecting relations with the US21.04.25, 09:37 • 3735 views

Favorable reviews appear in the comments online.

The demonstrations not only highlight the robot's maneuverability and coordination, but also reflect significant advances in machine learning and the transfer of simulation results to real life.

Well, it can be admitted that clear universal capabilities can revolutionize the service and industry sectors. Optimus has every chance to become an indispensable assistant in performing tasks that require precision and efficiency.

Recall

Kim Kardashian starred in a photo shoot with the Tesla Optimus humanoid robot. The photos sparked controversy and criticism on social media due to provocative images.

Tesla cancels production of $16,000 Cybertruck range extender08.05.25, 18:25 • 9842 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Technologies
Tesla, Inc.
Elon Musk
