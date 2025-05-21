Tesla Optimus is now cooking dinner and cleaning up: impressive robot skills

Tesla has once again attracted the attention of the technology world with its humanoid robot Optimus. In new videos, the humanoid demonstrated the ability to perform everyday tasks with impressive efficiency.

UNN reports with reference to the Optimus page on the X network.

Details

Having demonstrated its amazing dancing skills in a series of videos, Optimus has also proven that it can clean and perform various actions to prepare dinner. And all this - with great skill, as for a humanoid robot.

Guided by natural language instructions, Optimus empties the trash can, washes the table with a scoop and brush, and tears a paper towel. In addition, the Tesla robot stirs food in a saucepan and vacuums.

Humanoids in China's everyday life: embodied AI is changing the country and affecting relations with the US

Favorable reviews appear in the comments online.

The demonstrations not only highlight the robot's maneuverability and coordination, but also reflect significant advances in machine learning and the transfer of simulation results to real life.

Well, it can be admitted that clear universal capabilities can revolutionize the service and industry sectors. Optimus has every chance to become an indispensable assistant in performing tasks that require precision and efficiency.

Recall

Kim Kardashian starred in a photo shoot with the Tesla Optimus humanoid robot. The photos sparked controversy and criticism on social media due to provocative images.

Tesla cancels production of $16,000 Cybertruck range extender