Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded
Exclusive
01:38 PM

01:00 PM

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
12:19 PM

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

12:11 PM

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

11:49 AM

11:18 AM

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

May 8, 10:52 AM

Exclusive
May 8, 08:51 AM

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

May 8, 07:53 AM

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Exclusive
May 8, 07:22 AM

Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices

Publications
Exclusives
Broadcast
Will not extract any minerals: the Ministry of Economy explained how the investment fund will work under the agreement with the USA

May 8, 07:10 AM

May 8, 07:43 AM

May 8, 08:37 AM

Voting for the new Pope continues in the Vatican: details

May 8, 09:23 AM

May 8, 09:29 AM
5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

01:49 PM

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

12:41 PM

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Andrii Sybiha

Vasyl Malyuk

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

Belarus

Vatican City

Kyiv

May 8, 09:29 AM

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM
Tesla cancels production of $16,000 Cybertruck range extender

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5126 views

Tesla is discontinuing sales of the Cybertruck range extender. The company will refund customers who paid a $2,000 deposit.

Elon Musk's company is "no longer planning to sell" a US$16,000 battery pack and promises to fully refund the deposit made by customers.

UNN reports with reference to The Verge.

Details

Tesla will not sell a range extender for the Cybertruck. A message appeared in Tesla's customer service that those who pre-ordered will definitely be refunded. 

The range extender cost US$16,000, and the deposit made by customers was US$2,000 per unit.

Reference

The battery was designed to eliminate the frustration of serial versions of the electric pickup truck.

Tesla initially promised that the device would provide the two-motor Cybertruck with a total range of more than 756 km. It was planned that the range extender would take up about half of the rear space of the Cybertruck body.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk initially predicted that he would be able to sell between 250,000 and 500,000 cyber vehicles per year.

Initially, the delivery of the range extender was planned for the beginning of 2025. Later, the date was moved to mid-2025. Tesla also adjusted the estimated total range, which corresponds to a reduction of 40 kilometers.

Thus, it should be concluded that the promised range extension was too ambitious a plan.

Let us remind you

Tesla has accumulated thousands of unsold Cybertrucks and is drastically reducing production. The company is discounting old inventory with discounts of up to $10,000, as sales are far behind plans.

Tesla topped the list of brands with the biggest drop in used car prices22.04.25, 14:00 • 6236 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Auto
Tesla Cybertruck
Tesla, Inc.
Elon Musk
