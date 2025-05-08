Tesla cancels production of $16,000 Cybertruck range extender

Elon Musk's company is "no longer planning to sell" a US$16,000 battery pack and promises to fully refund the deposit made by customers.

Tesla will not sell a range extender for the Cybertruck. A message appeared in Tesla's customer service that those who pre-ordered will definitely be refunded.

The range extender cost US$16,000, and the deposit made by customers was US$2,000 per unit.



The battery was designed to eliminate the frustration of serial versions of the electric pickup truck.

Tesla initially promised that the device would provide the two-motor Cybertruck with a total range of more than 756 km. It was planned that the range extender would take up about half of the rear space of the Cybertruck body.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk initially predicted that he would be able to sell between 250,000 and 500,000 cyber vehicles per year.



Initially, the delivery of the range extender was planned for the beginning of 2025. Later, the date was moved to mid-2025. Tesla also adjusted the estimated total range, which corresponds to a reduction of 40 kilometers.

Thus, it should be concluded that the promised range extension was too ambitious a plan.

Tesla has accumulated thousands of unsold Cybertrucks and is drastically reducing production. The company is discounting old inventory with discounts of up to $10,000, as sales are far behind plans.

