Tesla presented the Optimus robot in Berlin: it handed out popcorn

05:28 PM
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
05:18 PM
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
05:00 PM
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
04:36 PM
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
02:15 PM
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
Syrskyi met with the British delegation led by Richard Knighton: discussed the situation at the front and the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine December 20, 10:06 AM
WSJ names five potential obstacles to peace between Russia and Ukraine 01:37 PM
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from Belgium 01:40 PM
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - media 03:32 PM
The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, passage is impossible - Deputy Prime Minister 04:09 PM
Moving with pets: what you should know 06:00 PM
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money 05:00 PM
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4 December 19, 11:05 AM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Luís Montenegro
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Elon Musk
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Odesa
Donetsk Oblast
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in Florida 06:35 PM
The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, passage is impossible - Deputy Prime Minister 04:09 PM
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - media 03:32 PM
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from Belgium 01:40 PM
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidays December 19, 05:00 PM
Tesla presented the Optimus robot in Berlin: it handed out popcorn

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2420 views

Tesla demonstrated its humanoid robot Optimus at a Christmas market in Berlin, where it handed out popcorn. Although Tesla did not comment on whether the robot was operating autonomously, Elon Musk predicts that the company's future lies in self-driving "robotaxis" and humanoid robots.

Tesla presented the Optimus robot in Berlin: it handed out popcorn
Christoph Soeder/dpa

Tesla on Saturday in Berlin presented its humanoid robot named Optimus to the public, writes UNN with reference to dpa.

Details

The machine was handing out popcorn at a Christmas market in the LP12 shopping center, also known as the Mall of Berlin. The robot picked up small popcorn boxes, filled them, and handed them out to visitors.

A long queue formed near the stand. As with other similar Tesla demonstrations, it remained unclear to what extent Optimus acted autonomously or was at least partially remotely controlled.

While Tesla's electric vehicle sales are likely to decline again this year, CEO Elon Musk has announced that the company's future lies in self-driving "robotaxis" and humanoid robots.

Musk also predicts that in the future there will be more robots than people in the world. Self-driving cars and robots will lead to a "world without poverty" in which everyone will have access to the best medical care. "Optimus will be an incredible surgeon," Musk announced.

Musk said he hopes to start robot production by the end of next year.

Reportedly, some robots are remotely controlled during such demonstrations. Recently, a video of an Optimus robot falling backward like a plank at an event in Miami caused a stir online.

However, before falling, he raises both hands to his head, and his movements suggest that the person remotely controlling him took off 3D glasses. Tesla did not comment on this.

Addition

Many Chinese companies are researching robots, and American companies such as Agility Robotics and Figure AI are working on using these machines in industry.

Meanwhile, Google's subsidiary, Waymo, is a leader in autonomous driving. More than 2,500 self-driving cars are used in various US cities, while Tesla has so far only operated a few dozen cars in the Texas city of Austin with a supervisor in the passenger seat.

Tesla Robotaxis Regularly Malfunction: Users Compile a List of Incidents26.06.25, 17:20 • 2622 views

Julia Shramko

