Tesla Robotaxis Regularly Malfunction: Users Compile a List of Incidents

$41.660.13
48.320.18
ukenru
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
02:09 PM • 4202 views
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Exclusive
10:24 AM • 23312 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 76687 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
June 26, 08:26 AM • 50820 views
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 118309 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 07:30 AM • 65831 views
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
June 26, 06:55 AM • 59406 views
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
June 25, 07:38 PM • 66353 views
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
June 25, 04:35 PM • 92102 views
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
June 25, 03:23 PM • 94589 views
Putin will not attend the BRICS summit due to the ICC warrant - media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
4.6m/s
41%
750mm
Popular news
Russian attack on Dnipro on June 24 claimed lives of 20 peopleJune 26, 05:44 AM • 82061 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond filmJune 26, 07:00 AM • 60795 views
European Commission President von der Leyen faces a vote of no confidence over PfizergateJune 26, 07:37 AM • 25491 views
Viktor Orban's VOKS2025 "Referendum": The Number of Hungarians Against Ukraine's EU Membership RevealedJune 26, 08:18 AM • 88925 views
EU Summit starts in Brussels: Ukraine and defense in the spotlight09:38 AM • 30317 views
Publications
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 76687 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 118309 views
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitalsJune 25, 05:45 PM • 117372 views
The backbone of Ukraine's helicopter aviation: the Mi helicopter family remains indispensable in military operationsJune 25, 05:24 PM • 123772 views
Pharmaceutical inflation and government miscalculation: marketing was banned, but drug prices did not decreaseJune 25, 04:14 PM • 130302 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orban
Jeff Bezos
Marine Le Pen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Iran
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years together01:18 PM • 10004 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond filmJune 26, 07:00 AM • 61152 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 51325 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 59214 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"June 25, 03:21 PM • 52646 views
Actual
Truth Social
Tesla Model Y
Financial Times
The Guardian
Falcon 9

Tesla Robotaxis Regularly Malfunction: Users Compile a List of Incidents

Kyiv • UNN

 • 466 views

Tesla's Robotaxi service, launched in Austin, has encountered regular incidents, including driving errors and unpredictable stops. Reddit users have recorded 11 videos of robotaxi malfunctions.

Tesla Robotaxis Regularly Malfunction: Users Compile a List of Incidents

Tesla's Robotaxi service, which launched in Austin, Texas, less than a week ago, has faced its cars regularly getting into a significant number of questionable situations. Reddit users have compiled a list of all incidents. This is reported by Mashable, reports UNN.

Details

The list of bugs includes 11 videos of Tesla robotaxis making fairly obvious mistakes, such as driving in the wrong lane, hitting curbs, and stopping in the middle of the road for no good reason.

For a service that has been running for less than a week, with only up to 20 Tesla Model Y cars, and only in a limited area in South Austin, this list of incidents is a bad "portfolio," the publication writes.

Tesla under US Regulators' Scrutiny: New Robotaxis Violate Traffic Rules24.06.25, 15:54 • 2138 views

The list was compiled by people who drive Tesla Robotaxi cars, and it continues to grow. Some incidents can be explained by external circumstances. In particular, we are talking about a video of the unexpected braking of a Tesla Robotaxi, caused by sudden sunlight hitting the sensors (although this again calls into question the validity of Tesla's approach to autonomous driving). Other videos, such as the one in which a Tesla deviates from its route for no apparent reason and drives over a curb, look like gross Robotaxi errors.

Tesla launches limited robotaxi service in Texas: details and American impressions23.06.25, 10:13 • 3166 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

TechnologiesAuto
Tesla Model Y
Tesla, Inc.
Austin, Texas
Texas
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9