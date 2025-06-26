Tesla Robotaxis Regularly Malfunction: Users Compile a List of Incidents

Tesla's Robotaxi service, which launched in Austin, Texas, less than a week ago, has faced its cars regularly getting into a significant number of questionable situations. Reddit users have compiled a list of all incidents. This is reported by Mashable, reports UNN.

The list of bugs includes 11 videos of Tesla robotaxis making fairly obvious mistakes, such as driving in the wrong lane, hitting curbs, and stopping in the middle of the road for no good reason.

For a service that has been running for less than a week, with only up to 20 Tesla Model Y cars, and only in a limited area in South Austin, this list of incidents is a bad "portfolio," the publication writes.

The list was compiled by people who drive Tesla Robotaxi cars, and it continues to grow. Some incidents can be explained by external circumstances. In particular, we are talking about a video of the unexpected braking of a Tesla Robotaxi, caused by sudden sunlight hitting the sensors (although this again calls into question the validity of Tesla's approach to autonomous driving). Other videos, such as the one in which a Tesla deviates from its route for no apparent reason and drives over a curb, look like gross Robotaxi errors.

