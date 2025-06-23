$41.830.15
Tesla launches limited robotaxi service in Texas: details and American impressions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1328 views

Tesla launched limited testing of its Robotaxi service on June 22 in Texas, allowing rides only to invited individuals accompanied by "safety monitors." The service uses adapted Model Y vehicles and operates in a restricted area, while the full-fledged Cybercab model is not expected until 2026 at the earliest.

Tesla launched limited testing of its autonomous taxi service on June 22 in Austin, south-central Texas. This was reported by UNN with reference to Verge.

Details

The first Tesla Robotaxi rides took place in test mode: the cars drove only within a clearly defined area of the city. Tesla employees – "safety monitors" – were in the cabin alongside passengers and could intervene in case of an emergency.

The company allowed only invited individuals to use the service. The robotaxi ordering application was primarily given to influencers, which raised questions about the objectivity of the initial evaluations.

I saw 30 Waymo cars drive by while waiting for the Tesla launch

– reported blogger Sawyer Merritt.

Elon Musk wrote on X that rides would cost "a fixed $4.20," which was perceived as another joke from the businessman.

It's like hunting Pokemon, but it's hunting robotaxis

– joked Herbert Ong during a live broadcast.

After boarding the car, the monitor asked passengers to show the application to confirm their identity. Inside the car, passengers were greeted by a screen indicating to buckle up, after which the "start trip" button was activated.

One of the testers, Bearded Tesla Guy, described the app interface as "essentially Uber." Another – Chuck Cook – noted: "The visualization lacks certain elements that are present in a production Tesla."

During the trip, passengers could press the support button.

Thank you for calling. We are ready to help you resolve any issues

– said the operator, although the connection was unstable.

Testing showed that the vehicle reacts to pedestrians, obstacles, and speed bumps. The speed did not exceed 40 mph.

The trip was smooth

– concluded one participant. Another reported a technical glitch but did not call it critical.

Ashok Elluswamy, head of development, published a photo of the launch

Robotaxi launch party

– he wrote.

Additionally

Tesla stated that the fully autonomous Cybercab model will not appear before 2026. Currently, the service only operates with modified Model Ys in a narrow city zone from 6:00 AM to midnight.

Musk announced his intention to expand the service in California, where regulations are stricter. He promises that "within a few months" there will be over a thousand such cars on the roads.

Meanwhile, Waymo already has over 1,500 self-driving cars in the US and plans to increase its fleet to 2,000 by next year.

Tesla's Robotaxi Era: Musk Launches Long-Awaiting Project - Bloomberg

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

