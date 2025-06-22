$41.690.00
Tesla's Robotaxi Era: Musk Launches Long-Awaiting Project - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 324 views

Tesla is launching its first robotaxi service in Austin with a limited fleet of vehicles and only in certain areas. The project aims to restore investor confidence and the market after falling sales, relying on autonomous driving, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

Tesla's Robotaxi Era: Musk Launches Long-Awaiting Project - Bloomberg

After almost a decade of ambitious promises, billionaire Elon Musk is finally launching Tesla’s first robotaxi service – with a limited fleet of vehicles and only in select areas of Austin. This cautious launch is set to mark the beginning of a new era for a company that places high hopes on autonomous driving, artificial intelligence, and robotics to restore investor confidence and market appeal after declining sales. This was reported by Bloomberg, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Tesla Inc. is launching its first robotaxi in the streets of Austin on Sunday, June 22. The launch is expected to be modest, “with a few vehicles in limited areas of the city. Tesla has carefully selected the first passengers, who are expected to provide feedback on the experience, so the general public will still have to wait.”

According to the disclosed terms, robotaxis will operate daily from 6:00 AM to midnight in limited areas of the city, excluding the airport. The service may be unavailable during unfavorable weather conditions. During trips, a “safety observer” will be present in the front passenger seat during the early access period.

Musk stated that initially 10 to 20 vehicles would be involved, and within several months, the fleet could grow to a thousand cars. Later, there are plans to launch a specially designed Cybercab without a steering wheel or pedals.

As the publication notes, investors have keenly anticipated the launch of Tesla’s first robotaxi service, hoping that this new business will help restore the company after declining car sales. Tesla’s CEO is betting on the prospects of autonomous driving, artificial intelligence, and humanoid robots—areas that, while having great potential, largely remain unproven.

The company has long offered its Full Self Driving system, which, despite its name, requires constant driver monitoring and does not make the car fully autonomous. The new robotaxi network will use an “unsupervised” version of the software, allowing it to operate without a human behind the wheel.

Safety remains a key factor for self-driving cars. Adverse incidents involving injuries or fatalities can lead to strict regulatory restrictions and a severe blow to companies’ reputations. For example, General Motors’ autonomous driving business, Cruise, ceased operations in 2023 after an accident involving a pedestrian, and its license was suspended in California. Uber also halted self-driving vehicle testing after a fatal accident in Arizona in 2018 and subsequently sold its business developing such technologies.

“This is the first real test. Attention will be especially heightened, particularly to any negative events. There is a lot at stake,”

- noted Gene Munster, managing partner at Deepwater Asset Management.

Tesla has recently intensified testing in Austin, the capital of Texas. Elon Musk even published a video showing one of the vehicles moving through the streets without a driver. Some details of the launch emerged after several active social media users reported receiving early access to the new robotaxi app and ride service.

In Texas, there are certain requirements for autonomous vehicles: presence of cameras, insurance, and compliance with traffic rules. A ridesharing license is not yet required. At the federal level, the U.S. is simplifying the procedure for obtaining permits for self-driving cars without steering wheels and pedals. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced its intention to shorten the processing times for applications, which can currently take years.

Reminder

Earlier, UNN wrote that Texas lawmakers urged Tesla to postpone the robotaxi launch until September due to a new law on autonomous driving. They are asking the company to provide proof of compliance with the law if the launch occurs this month.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

