Xiaomi plans to deliver 550,000 electric vehicles in 2026

The founder of Xiaomi Corporation, Lei Jun, announced an ambitious goal for 2026: to deliver 550,000 electric vehicles, which is 34% more than last year's figure. The company became profitable in this segment in just 18 months, outpacing Tesla. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Xiaomi is preparing to expand its lineup to six models. In 2026, four new products are expected to be released, including SUVs with an extended range. The success of the SU7 sedan, which experts called a "warning sign" for Western automakers, lays the groundwork for the brand's global expansion in 2027.

In parallel with car manufacturing, Xiaomi is developing its own 3-nanometer Xring O1 chips to compete with Apple. Despite its successes, the company faces increased regulatory scrutiny in China due to accidents involving the SU7 and warns of a possible shortage of memory chips, which could raise prices for the brand's smartphones this year.

