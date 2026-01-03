Xiaomi plans to deliver 550,000 electric vehicles in 2026

$42.170.00
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
03:51 PM • 19293 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 26847 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 29193 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 48658 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM • 70938 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
January 2, 11:39 AM • 63726 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 84001 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 46837 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 74712 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Rubio stated that Maduro is already in US custody and military operations in Venezuela have concluded.January 3, 11:32 AM • 36183 views
Czech Prime Minister promises to review ammunition supplies to UkraineJanuary 3, 01:49 PM • 7258 views
Maduro and his wife captured in their own bedroom - CNNJanuary 3, 02:54 PM • 6698 views
Venezuelan Vice President visits Russia after US statement on Maduro's captureJanuary 3, 03:13 PM • 8560 views
Trump posted a photo of Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima after his detentionPhoto04:37 PM • 21160 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 64417 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 83301 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 96702 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 233048 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 163061 views
Actual people
Nicolas Maduro
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Pam Bondi
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
Venezuela
United States
New York City
State Border of Ukraine
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 58291 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 68025 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 65982 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 163061 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 61538 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
S-400 missile system

Xiaomi plans to deliver 550,000 electric vehicles in 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

Xiaomi founder Lei Jun announced a goal to deliver 550,000 electric vehicles by 2026, a 34% increase over last year's figure. The company achieved profitability in this segment in 18 months, outperforming Tesla, and plans to expand its lineup to six models.

Xiaomi plans to deliver 550,000 electric vehicles in 2026

The founder of Xiaomi Corporation, Lei Jun, announced an ambitious goal for 2026: to deliver 550,000 electric vehicles, which is 34% more than last year's figure. The company became profitable in this segment in just 18 months, outpacing Tesla. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Xiaomi is preparing to expand its lineup to six models. In 2026, four new products are expected to be released, including SUVs with an extended range. The success of the SU7 sedan, which experts called a "warning sign" for Western automakers, lays the groundwork for the brand's global expansion in 2027.

Tesla sales fell 15.6% at the end of 202502.01.26, 18:22 • 4002 views

In parallel with car manufacturing, Xiaomi is developing its own 3-nanometer Xring O1 chips to compete with Apple. Despite its successes, the company faces increased regulatory scrutiny in China due to accidents involving the SU7 and warns of a possible shortage of memory chips, which could raise prices for the brand's smartphones this year.

Xiaomi recalls 117,000 SU7 electric cars after fatal accident19.09.25, 16:50 • 3692 views

Stepan Haftko

Auto
Technology
Road traffic accident
Brand
Tesla, Inc.
Bloomberg L.P.
China
Apple Inc.