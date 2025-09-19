Xiaomi recalls 117,000 SU7 electric cars after fatal accident

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Xiaomi is recalling almost 117,000 SU7 vehicles (more than a third of its cars) due to software errors in the driver assistance system, following a fatal accident involving such a sedan about half a year ago, writes UNN with reference to the South China Morning Post.

Details

A total of 116,877 all-electric SU7 vehicles manufactured between February 6, 2024, and August 30, 2025, will be recalled, according to a statement from the country's State Administration for Market Regulation published on Friday.

The statement says that Xiaomi's driver assistance system has "insufficient recognition capability and may inadequately detect and warn drivers in certain situations," according to Level 2 (L2) autonomous driving system standards.

Xiaomi said it would fix the technical issues with an over-the-air software update.

The company's shares fell less than 0.3% to close at HK$56.70 on Friday.

According to SAE International, a US-based international standards organization, most autonomous driving systems available in mainland China fall into the L2 or L2+ categories. In both cases, drivers must keep their hands on the steering wheel at all times.

