Xiaomi recalls 117,000 SU7 electric cars after fatal accident


12:05 PM • 10234 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
12:00 PM • 9346 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India

11:23 AM • 15235 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
08:43 AM • 30596 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised

September 19, 06:26 AM • 48684 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 44041 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 64910 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 44679 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 52378 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources

September 18, 09:39 AM • 81817 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

SOF confirmed the destruction of the Russian Marine Corps logistics hub in the Kursk region: video shownVideoSeptember 19, 05:36 AM • 24439 views
Explosion occurred in Chernihiv amid an air raid alertSeptember 19, 07:04 AM • 24143 views
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: investigation launchedPhotoSeptember 19, 07:55 AM • 19626 views
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: police looking for witnessesPhoto08:27 AM • 16617 views
European Commission adopted 19th package of sanctions against Russia: to be announced today10:27 AM • 17669 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto

12:05 PM • 10234 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto

11:23 AM • 15235 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system

September 19, 06:26 AM • 48684 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 56624 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine

September 18, 09:39 AM • 81817 views
Serhiy Marchenko
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Ursula von der Leyen
Kaya Kallas
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Turkey
Lithuania
UNN Lite
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AI02:03 PM • 158 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - Media10:57 AM • 7534 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideo10:18 AM • 9704 views
Must-have sweaters for the autumn-winter 2025 wardrobe: Andre Tan advisesSeptember 18, 06:24 PM • 22436 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 41652 views
TikTok
Mi-8
SWIFT
YouTube
ChatGPT

Xiaomi recalls 117,000 SU7 electric cars after fatal accident

Kyiv • UNN

 • 416 views

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Xiaomi is recalling 116,877 SU7 cars produced from February 6, 2024, to August 30, 2025, due to software errors in the driver assistance system. The company will fix the problems with an over-the-air update.

Xiaomi recalls 117,000 SU7 electric cars after fatal accident

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Xiaomi is recalling almost 117,000 SU7 vehicles (more than a third of its cars) due to software errors in the driver assistance system, following a fatal accident involving such a sedan about half a year ago, writes UNN with reference to the South China Morning Post.

Details

A total of 116,877 all-electric SU7 vehicles manufactured between February 6, 2024, and August 30, 2025, will be recalled, according to a statement from the country's State Administration for Market Regulation published on Friday.

The statement says that Xiaomi's driver assistance system has "insufficient recognition capability and may inadequately detect and warn drivers in certain situations," according to Level 2 (L2) autonomous driving system standards.

Xiaomi said it would fix the technical issues with an over-the-air software update.

The company's shares fell less than 0.3% to close at HK$56.70 on Friday.

According to SAE International, a US-based international standards organization, most autonomous driving systems available in mainland China fall into the L2 or L2+ categories. In both cases, drivers must keep their hands on the steering wheel at all times.

Buyers of Xiaomi YU7 electric cars face over a year-long delivery wait: this caused complaints01.07.25, 16:38 • 1544 views

Julia Shramko

Electricity
China
United States