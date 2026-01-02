Tesla sales fell 15.6% at the end of 2025

Tesla's car deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2025 decreased by 15.6% year-on-year. The company attributes the decline, in particular, to the expiration of electric vehicle subsidies in the US. This is reported by Nordot, according to UNN.

According to the company, in the fourth quarter of 2025, Tesla delivered 418,227 vehicles to customers worldwide. This is 15.6% less than in the same period of the previous year.

Overall, by the end of 2025, Tesla's deliveries decreased by 8.5% to just over 1.636 million vehicles. Thus, the company recorded its second consecutive annual decline in sales.

The automaker peaked in 2023, delivering over 1.8 million vehicles. The expiration of the $7,500 tax credit for electric vehicle purchases at the end of September likely played a role in the quarterly decline. In the third quarter of 2025, Tesla's deliveries increased by 7.4% to 497,099 units, as many potential buyers in the US rushed to take advantage of the incentive while they still could. - the publication states.

In December, new Tesla car registrations decreased by two-thirds in France and Sweden. At the same time, sales in Norway increased by 89%, setting a new annual record.

As UNN wrote, Chinese company BYD reported a 28% increase in electric vehicle sales last year, exceeding 2.25 million units. This allowed it to overtake Tesla for the first time, which, according to analysts, sold about 1.65 million cars during the same period.