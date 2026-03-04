The White House stated that deploying American troops to Iran is not in the plans "at this moment."

$43.450.22
50.460.14
ukenru
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 13875 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
01:52 PM • 24308 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 12:44 PM • 19817 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 25931 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 52688 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 78674 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 66054 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 68090 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 62333 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 35166 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1m/s
73%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partnersMarch 4, 11:44 AM • 28163 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?March 4, 11:48 AM • 28259 views
Iranian Embassy in Kyiv opens book of condolences for Ali Khamenei - reaction was swiftPhotoMarch 4, 12:09 PM • 8726 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 19469 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhoto03:53 PM • 10886 views
Publications
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhoto03:53 PM • 10922 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 13875 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
01:52 PM • 24308 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?March 4, 11:48 AM • 28298 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partnersMarch 4, 11:44 AM • 28203 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Péter Szijjártó
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideo03:04 PM • 7464 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 19496 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 32310 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 39887 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 43832 views
Actual
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Heating
Social network
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

The White House stated that deploying American troops to Iran is not in the plans "at this moment."

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt stated that the presence of American troops in Iran is not part of the operation's plans. This came after statements about possible strikes on Iranian territory.

The White House stated that deploying American troops to Iran is not in the plans "at this moment."

The presence of American troops in Iran "is not part of the plans for this operation at the moment." This was stated by White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt, reports UNN with reference to CNN.

"They are not part of the plans for this operation at the moment, but I certainly would never deprive the President of the United States or the Commander-in-Chief of military options, and he wisely does not do the same for himself," Leavitt said.

US to gain full control over Iranian airspace in coming hours - White House04.03.26, 20:45 • 890 views

Her comments came after Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Dan Kane said earlier Wednesday that the US would begin "striking deeper into Iranian territory as we go," and US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned Americans that "it's too early" to begin military operations against Tehran.

The US predicted that the operation against Iran would last 4-5 weeks, but there is potential for it to continue - Trump02.03.26, 19:14 • 14614 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Skirmishes
White House
Tehran
United States
Iran