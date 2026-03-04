The White House stated that deploying American troops to Iran is not in the plans "at this moment."

The presence of American troops in Iran "is not part of the plans for this operation at the moment." This was stated by White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt, reports UNN with reference to CNN.

"They are not part of the plans for this operation at the moment, but I certainly would never deprive the President of the United States or the Commander-in-Chief of military options, and he wisely does not do the same for himself," Leavitt said.

US to gain full control over Iranian airspace in coming hours - White House

Her comments came after Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Dan Kane said earlier Wednesday that the US would begin "striking deeper into Iranian territory as we go," and US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned Americans that "it's too early" to begin military operations against Tehran.

The US predicted that the operation against Iran would last 4-5 weeks, but there is potential for it to continue - Trump