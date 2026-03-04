$43.450.22
Ukraine to send experts to the Middle East to help countries protect themselves from 'Shaheds' - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 332 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's readiness to help stabilize the situation in the Middle East. He instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs and other agencies to develop options for support without compromising Ukraine's defense.

Ukraine to send experts to the Middle East to help countries protect themselves from 'Shaheds' - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine can help protect lives and stabilize the situation in the Middle East, noting that he instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, together with intelligence agencies, the Minister of Defense, military command, and the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, to present options for support to relevant states and provide assistance in such a way that it does not weaken Ukraine's defense. Zelenskyy wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Held a meeting on the situation in the Middle East and the Gulf region – on the challenges for Ukraine, for our partners, as well as on our capabilities to help protect lives, prevent the expansion of war, and stabilize the global market. The Iranian regime, which is trying to survive despite everything, creates obvious threats to all states in the region, as well as to global stability. No state near Iran can feel safe. Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz is practically stopped. The Iranian regime has not yet demonstrated a real intention for honest diplomacy and fundamental changes.

- wrote Zelenskyy.

According to him, Ukraine is holding consultations with partners in Europe and the USA, as well as with countries bordering Iran.

Missiles and 'Shaheds' from Iran must not destroy lives - Zelenskyy spoke with the King of Jordan04.03.26, 15:27 • 4184 views

Yesterday I spoke with the leaders of the UAE and Qatar. Today there were already conversations with the leaders of Jordan and Bahrain. There will be more conversations with Kuwait and other countries in the region. All of them face a serious challenge and speak about it frankly: Iranian attack drones – the same "Shaheds" that have been attacking our cities and villages, our Ukrainian infrastructure for years of this war. From Iran, more than 800 missiles of various types and more than 1400 attack drones have been used in a few days. It is Iranian drones and missiles that are the key threat to free navigation, and this destabilizes oil, petroleum product, and gas prices worldwide. Ukraine can help protect lives and stabilize the situation. Partners are asking for this.

- added Zelenskyy.

The President instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, together with intelligence agencies, the Minister of Defense, military command, and the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, to present options for support to relevant states and provide assistance in such a way that it does not weaken our own defense here in Ukraine.

Our military possesses the necessary capabilities. Ukrainian experts will work on site, and teams are already negotiating this. And we are ready to help protect lives, protect civilians, and support real efforts to stabilize the situation and restore, in particular, safe navigation in the region. We expect that the European Union, the states of Europe, and the Group of Seven will be active in eliminating the terrorist capabilities of the Iranian regime, and in protecting lives in the region and global stability. We will continue to coordinate with partners.

- summarized the head of state.

Recall

President Zelenskyy stated Ukraine's readiness to exchange domestic interceptor drones for American PAC-3 air defense missiles from Middle Eastern countries. This exchange will help protect the Ukrainian sky and ensure an equivalent exchange.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

