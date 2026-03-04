Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will instruct the government to consider the possibility of immediately stopping gas supplies to the European market. He stated this after a meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, according to the Kremlin and Russian media, UNN reports.

... they (EU countries - ed. note) plan to introduce restrictions on the purchase of Russian gas, including liquefied gas, in a month. And in a year - further restrictions, up to a complete ban. And now other markets are opening up. And, perhaps, it is more profitable for us to stop supplying to the European market right now? Go to those markets that are opening up and establish ourselves there - said Putin.

He noted that there is no "political motive" in this: "If they close us anyway in a month? Or two? Then wouldn't it be better to stop now and go to those countries that are reliable partners?"

"This is not a decision, this is, as they say, thinking aloud. I will definitely instruct the government to work on this issue together with our companies," Putin added.

Russian gas exports to Europe rose 10% in January - Reuters

Recall

On January 26, the Council of the European Union approved a regulation on the phased cessation of imports of Russian pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

However, recently, Norwegian Energy Minister Terje Aasland stated that the war in Iran could affect Europe's energy stability and re-ignite the discussion in the EU about a complete ban on Russian natural gas imports.