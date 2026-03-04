$43.450.22
Exclusive
03:27 PM
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
01:52 PM
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
12:44 PM
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reserves
March 3, 03:45 PM
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Putin considers stopping gas supplies to the European market "right now" - Russian media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to consider the possibility of immediately stopping gas supplies to Europe. This is due to the EU's plans to limit the import of Russian gas.

Putin considers stopping gas supplies to the European market "right now" - Russian media

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will instruct the government to consider the possibility of immediately stopping gas supplies to the European market. He stated this after a meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, according to the Kremlin and Russian media, UNN reports.

... they (EU countries - ed. note) plan to introduce restrictions on the purchase of Russian gas, including liquefied gas, in a month. And in a year - further restrictions, up to a complete ban. And now other markets are opening up. And, perhaps, it is more profitable for us to stop supplying to the European market right now? Go to those markets that are opening up and establish ourselves there 

- said Putin.

He noted that there is no "political motive" in this: "If they close us anyway in a month? Or two? Then wouldn't it be better to stop now and go to those countries that are reliable partners?"

"This is not a decision, this is, as they say, thinking aloud. I will definitely instruct the government to work on this issue together with our companies," Putin added.

Russian gas exports to Europe rose 10% in January - Reuters02.02.26, 12:51 • 5146 views

Recall

On January 26, the Council of the European Union approved a regulation on the phased cessation of imports of Russian pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

However, recently, Norwegian Energy Minister Terje Aasland stated that the war in Iran could affect Europe's energy stability and re-ignite the discussion in the EU about a complete ban on Russian natural gas imports.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Péter Szijjártó
European Union
Norway
Europe
Hungary
Iran