Russian gas exports to Europe rose 10% in January - Reuters

Average daily natural gas supplies by Russian energy giant Gazprom to Europe via the underwater TurkStream pipeline increased by 10.3% in January compared to the same period last year, Reuters calculations published on Monday showed, UNN reports.

Turkey is the only remaining transit route for Russian gas to Europe after Ukraine decided not to extend its five-year transit agreement with Moscow, which expired in January 2025.

Total Russian gas supplies to Europe via TurkStream in January amounted to 1.73 billion cubic meters, compared to 1.57 billion cubic meters in the same period a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations.

Calculations based on data from the European gas transmission group Entsog showed that Russian gas exports through the TurkStream pipeline rose to 55.8 million cubic meters per day in January from 50.6 million cubic meters in January 2025. This is consistent with December figures, when exports were 56 million cubic meters per day.

The company, which has not published its own monthly statistics since the beginning of 2023, did not respond to a request for comment.

According to Reuters calculations, in 2025, Gazprom's gas exports to Europe fell by 44% to their lowest level since the mid-1970s after the closure of the Ukrainian route. Last year, Gazprom's supplies amounted to only 18 billion cubic meters.

Russian pipeline gas exports to Europe peaked at over 175-180 billion cubic meters per year in 2018-2019.

