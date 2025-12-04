$42.200.13
Tesla plummets in Europe: registrations down 36% in November

Kyiv • UNN

 • 690 views

Tesla registrations in Europe fell by 12.3% in November, reaching about 17,000 cars. Excluding Norway, the decline was 36.3%, while in Norway sales increased by 175%.

Tesla plummets in Europe: registrations down 36% in November
Photo: pixabay

Tesla suffered significant losses in the largest European markets. In November, Tesla registrations in Europe fell by 12.3%: about 17,000 cars compared to 19,400 last year. Excluding Norway, the decline was 36.3%. This was reported by UNN with reference to Automotive World.

Details

In France, registrations fell by 57.8% to 1,593 vehicles. In Sweden, by 59.3% to 588 cars. In the Netherlands, sales decreased by 43.5% to 1,627 cars, and in Germany, by 20.2% to 1,763 cars. Meanwhile, in Spain, the drop was 8.7% to 1,523 cars, and in Belgium, Denmark, Portugal, Switzerland, and Finland, double-digit rates of decline were recorded - from 20% to 55%.

Meanwhile, the UK also showed negative dynamics: Tesla registrations decreased by 19%, i.e., to 3,784 cars. The total market for new cars in the country decreased by 6.3%, and sales of battery electric vehicles by 1.1%. In contrast, registrations of plug-in hybrids increased by 3.8%. The market could have been affected by the proposed mileage charges for electric car owners.

At the same time, Norway became the only country with sharp growth - Tesla registrations jumped by 175% to 6,215 cars. The reason was the expected abolition of tax benefits for premium electric vehicles in 2026. Norway accounted for more than 35% of all European Tesla sales, and the company reached 31.2% of the market and exceeded its annual record.

At the same time, Chinese manufacturers strengthened their presence in Europe. In particular, BYD in the UK increased deliveries by 229% to 3,217 cars and offered more than 150 electrified models.

Recall

Tesla shareholders supported a compensation package for Elon Musk, which could reach almost $1 trillion. This would make him the world's first trillionaire if the company reaches a market capitalization of $8.5 trillion.

Alla Kiosak

