President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in London
02:55 PM • 8196 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 13089 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
01:22 PM • 19538 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 24309 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 24870 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
December 8, 11:28 AM • 16667 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 27207 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
December 8, 10:37 AM • 13544 views
Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details
Exclusive
December 8, 10:00 AM • 13624 views
How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions
The Guardian

Morgan Stanley downgrades Tesla: what was the reason?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

Morgan Stanley downgraded Tesla's stock rating to "hold" due to the company's "full valuation," despite its pursuit of development in robotics and artificial intelligence. Analysts expect volatile trading and potential downgrades, forecasting a decline in electric vehicle sales in North America.

Morgan Stanley downgrades Tesla: what was the reason?

Elon Musk aims to transform Tesla Inc. into a robotics and artificial intelligence company, but the electric vehicle manufacturer's stock price already reflects these business areas and is at a "full valuation," according to Morgan Stanley, which downgraded the company to an equivalent of "hold" for the first time since June 2023, UNN reports.

Details

Tesla shares are trading at a price approximately 210 times their projected earnings for the next 12 months, making it the second most expensive company in the S&P 500 index, trailing only Warner Brothers Discovery Inc. at 220 times and significantly ahead of Palantir Technologies Inc., which ranks third with a multiple of 186.

"While it is well understood that Tesla is more than just an automaker, we expect a volatile trading environment" next year, analyst Andrew Percoco wrote in his Sunday note to clients, his first as the new head of Tesla coverage. "We see potential for valuation compression, while the catalysts for its non-automotive businesses are clearly priced in at current levels."

Percoco's new price target for the stock of $425 implies a 6.6% downside from Friday's close. He will replace long-time Morgan Stanley Tesla analyst Adam Jonas, who, according to Bloomberg, had given Percoco's stock an "overweight" rating since September 2023. Percoco's current rating is equivalent to an overweight rating. The average price target is $388, and the company now has 28 "buy" ratings, 19 "hold" ratings, and 16 "sell" ratings.

On Monday, the stock fell 3% to $441.

Tesla plummets in Europe: registrations down 36% in November04.12.25, 15:43 • 2985 views

Percoco wrote that the company is positioning itself as a leader in humanoid robots and values its Optimus initiative at $60 per share. However, he expects North American EV sales volume to decline by 12% next year amid an industry-wide downturn.

Tesla shares have largely recovered from profit declines this year as CEO Musk emphasized AI projects such as self-driving cars and humanoid robots. However, the year has been volatile for the company's stock: it has risen by approximately 10% this year after gains of 63% in 2024 and 102% in 2023. The S&P 500 index has risen by more than 16% this year.

EU car market grew by 5.8% in October: electric cars popular despite falling Tesla sales25.11.25, 14:13 • 2166 views

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyNews of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
Tesla, Inc.
Elon Musk